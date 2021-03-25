Lamborghini on thin ice! Urus clocks 298 km/h on world’s deepest frozen lake

Lamborghini’s extremely popular SUV adds another feather to its hat. The 650hp Urus SUV has hit a top speed of 298 km/h on the frozen surface of Lake Baikal, the world’s deepest lake.

By:March 25, 2021 5:36 PM

Automobili Lamborghini made its inaugural appearance at the Days of Speed on the ice of Lake Baikal with the Urus SUV. Lake Baikal is a massive rift lake located in southern Serbia and Russia. The lake is said to be the largest freshwater body by volume in the world and is also said to be the deepest. It contains 22 to 23% of the world’s fresh surface water (5,670 cu-mi). However, in the winter, the whole top layer of the lake is frozen. The perfect place to try and set a top speed record for a super SUV. Lamborghini has announced that during the Days of Speed event held on the lake, the Urus SUV clocked a top speed of 298 km/h. LAV-racing is the organiser for the Days of Speed sporting event which is dedicated to setting speed records on ice.

Lamborghini set a new 1,000-meter record with an average speed of 114 km/h with a standing start. Behind the wheel of the Urus was a man who knows a thing or two about driving fast on frozen lakes. The Urus set the record with Andrey Leontyev as the pilot. Leontyev is an 18-time Days of Speed Russian record-holder. He was able to clock the record-breaking and impressive 298 km/h. This was achieved despite the significant warming of the ice.

Lamborghini claims that during practice runs, the Urus clocked a maximum speed of 302 km/h. However, as they were practice runs, they do not count. The event and the record were officiated by the FIA and the RAF (Russian Automobile Federation). Official data and results will be released later in April.

Leontyev had the support from the Urus’ 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine which whips out 650 hp and 850 Nm of torque. On a paved road, the Urus will do 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and reach 200 km/h in 12.8 seconds. Of course, the top speed is north of 305 km/h.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hero Glamour BS6 video review: Issues, mileage, features

Hero Glamour BS6 video review: Issues, mileage, features

India poised to play "decisive role" in 5G era: TRAI Secretary

India poised to play "decisive role" in 5G era: TRAI Secretary

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine vs BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé: Price, specs features 

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine vs BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé: Price, specs features 

Automatic vs manual transmission in cars: Pros and cons explained

Automatic vs manual transmission in cars: Pros and cons explained

Turtle Wax launches Hybrid Ceramic Graphene Paste Wax in India

Turtle Wax launches Hybrid Ceramic Graphene Paste Wax in India

Four chrome-covered Royal Enfield Bullet 500s custom-built to razzle & dazzle

Four chrome-covered Royal Enfield Bullet 500s custom-built to razzle & dazzle

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launched at Rs 39.9 lakh: Variants, warranty, colour options

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launched at Rs 39.9 lakh: Variants, warranty, colour options

Upcoming GoGreen electric scooter to have best-in-India warranty, range: Launch by December

Upcoming GoGreen electric scooter to have best-in-India warranty, range: Launch by December

2021 BMW M 1000 RR launched in India: More powerful, lighter than S 1000 RR by this much!

2021 BMW M 1000 RR launched in India: More powerful, lighter than S 1000 RR by this much!

Hyundai i20 N Line spotted testing in India: Launch time, key changes in this hot hatch

Hyundai i20 N Line spotted testing in India: Launch time, key changes in this hot hatch

Lexus marks 4 years in India: Concept showcasing brand's 'vision for future' to debut on 30 March

Lexus marks 4 years in India: Concept showcasing brand's 'vision for future' to debut on 30 March

Ralf Speth, former CEO at Jaguar Land Rover joins TVS Motor's board of directors, to take over as chairman in 2023

Ralf Speth, former CEO at Jaguar Land Rover joins TVS Motor's board of directors, to take over as chairman in 2023

TVS Motor sees strong demand from West Asia, recovery in other key global markets: Registers growth as high as 43% in exports

TVS Motor sees strong demand from West Asia, recovery in other key global markets: Registers growth as high as 43% in exports

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

How Indian logistics sector is helping electric mobility adoption

How Indian logistics sector is helping electric mobility adoption

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launch tomorrow: 5 Reasons why it could be the best-selling Mercedes in 2021

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launch tomorrow: 5 Reasons why it could be the best-selling Mercedes in 2021

Evolution of electric vehicle industry in India: WRI reports review EV policies & strategies

Evolution of electric vehicle industry in India: WRI reports review EV policies & strategies

Volkswagen betting big on SUVs! Announces 2021 Tiguan 5-seater and second batch of T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace; Taigun to follow soon

Volkswagen betting big on SUVs! Announces 2021 Tiguan 5-seater and second batch of T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace; Taigun to follow soon

Skoda Kushaq: Why no diesel engine but 1.5-litre turbopetrol will be enough

Skoda Kushaq: Why no diesel engine but 1.5-litre turbopetrol will be enough

BMW 220i Sport launched in India at Rs 37.9 lakh: Specs, features, images

BMW 220i Sport launched in India at Rs 37.9 lakh: Specs, features, images