Lamborghini on a treadmill! Indian photographer’s images sets Instagram on fire!

An Indian photographer embraced work from home and aced it with these stunning shots of a speeding Lamborghini from his home. These images have set Instagram on fire and almost crashed the internet with how realistic this scale model of a Lamborghini Huracán is made to look like in the pictures.

While the coronavirus has sent the world into lockdown, many have been forced to work from home. But some professions require you to venture outdoors, and that can be difficult for most, especially automotive photographers. But as leaving your homes have been frowned upon in recent times, an Indian photographer decided to embrace the opportunity and set an example that you’re only limited by your imagination.

Kunal Kelkar who is primarily known for his work with automobiles said he was planning to work with his favourite automaker – Lamborghini. He was on track to travel to Italy to shoot with the Italian brand, but the coronavirus, unfortunately, put a stop to his plans. He says “My mind was constantly going on and on about the fact that I would have been photographing a Lamborghini in Tuscany.”

This thought inspired something unconventional. Kunal added, “I think that’s what inspired me to try and do something creative with the 1:18-scale Lamborghini Huracán replica.”

Yes, the images you see are nothing but a scaled-down model of the real Lamborghini Huracán. Kunal who goes by the name – Autofocus on Instagram took upon a challenge to get realistic, rolling shots of a Lamborghini at home. His tools included a camera, a tripod, some lights, a scale model of a Lamborghini Huracán and ingeniously a treadmill.

Kunal explained the process in detail and the painstaking hours it took to capture the images. He says that he first studied the car’s angles and equipment he would require. He narrowed down a mood for the shots and once it got dark, he began creating the series of shots for the project which he calls – “The Art of Racing in the Rain” inspired by a book from 2008, and a 2019 movie on the same.

He said, “I knew I wanted to shoot at night as that would help keep the attention only on the car, making sure that there was nothing else in the background that would distort the perspective of the 1:18 model.”

After finding ways to stabilise the scale model on the treadmill, it took Kelkar two hours of constant adjustments to crate the setup before he was able to take the first shot. He says after the first shot was taken, the remaining three were pretty easy.

When asked about the biggest challenge he faced to execute this immensely creative endeavour, Kunal said that keeping the car where he wanted to be was difficult. He said “The most challenging part of the project was making sure the car stayed in place while it was moving on the treadmill. As I was taking the images as long exposures on slower shutter speeds, the biggest challenge was trying to keep the car in focus.”

All of the hours of hard work put into the shoot shows obviously in the images. For someone who understands cars, it is pretty easy to differentiate a scale model in an image to a rear vehicle. A scale model is never an identical replica of the real thing. Proportions on a scale model are tweaked to resemble a real car to the naked eye, but capturing that in-camera is not an easy task.

There are many photographers who have mastered the art of making scale models look realistic, but capturing them in motion makes it just that much more difficult. The shots posted by Kunal on his Instagram has set the internet of fire and rightfully so, simply because of the ingenuity and creativity that was clearly evident at first glance of the images.

