Lamborghini model range to be electrified by 2024: 1st fully-electric Lambo to follow

Lamborghini is making a huge step this decade and adopting electrified vehicles. Everything that will roll out from Sant’Agata from 2024 will see some form of electrification. But a complete battery electric Lamborghini will be here later this decade.

Lamborghini has confirmed its adoption of electric powertrains. Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, has presented the brand’s future roadmap. As a part of the “Direzione Cor Tauri” (Towards Cor Tauri) strategy, Lamborghini is on a mission to the “decarbonisation of future Lamborghini models and of the Sant’Agata Bolognese site”. Winkelmann stated that by 2024, all Lamborghinis that will leave the Sant’Agata facility will be electrified (hybridised). Additionally, in the second half of this decade (2025-2029) a new battery-electric Lamborghini will break cover.

2020 was quite the year for Lamborghini. Winkelmann says its sharp rise in growth and popularity is majorly down its first SUV, the Lamborghini Urus. With the Urus as its “Cornerstone”, the automaker has two other lines in its portfolio — Huracan and Aventador super sports cars. The Lamborghini Sian is the first electrified Lambo with supercapacitors, a new body that uses some bits of the Aventador underneath and is built in limited numbers only. The all-electric Lamborghini will be the brand’s fourth model line which will see the light of day later in the decade.

Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini announcing the plans for the first fully electric Lamborghini.

The first hybrid series production Lamborghini will be launched in 2023 before the remaining range will be electrified by 2024. The team at Lamborghini has set an internal target for this phase is to reduce product CO2 emissions by 50% by early 2025. To fund the project, Lamborghini will invest more than 1.5 billion euros over the next four years.

Winkelmann did not outrightly mention if and when the brand will go entirely electric. But given the state of affairs, it won’t be long before Lamborghini must pull the plug on its internal combustion engines. Having said that, it is likely that Lamborghini will continue to hold on to them for as long as possible.

