Lamborghini Miura SV turns 50: Highest expression of the ‘supercar’ concept of its time

The Lamborghini Miura SV, the last evolution of the P400 project, was officially unveiled in March 1971, on the Lamborghini stand at the Geneva Motor Show. On the same occasion, on its stand, Carrozzeria Bertone presented the Countach LP 500, defined as a concept car for future production. The Miura SV, where V stands for veloce (superfast), was conceived to accompany the S version, but as a result of the SV’s huge success on the market it ended up replacing it.

The Miura SV, now the most sought-after production car made by Lamborghini, is considered the highest expression of the ‘supercar’ concept of its time and the best of all the Miura versions produced. Giampaolo Dallara and Paolo Stanzani, Lamborghini’s chief engineers at the time and the creators of the Miura and Miura S, confirmed that the SV version benefited from the experience gained during the first five years of Miura production.

The SV’s engine delivered 385 HP, and torque of 40.7 kgm. The Miura SV was different from the other Miuras (P 400 and P400 S), both technically and stylistically. While maintaining the same general layout, with a 4-litre 12-cylinder transversely mounted rear-mid engine, the SV had a stiffer chassis, a revised rear suspension system with different anchor points and arms, and an almost 130 mm wider track. It was fitted with different size tyres between the front and rear, with the rear wheels increased from 7 to 9 inches and equipped with 255-section tyres. The design of the rims was revised too, to make them sportier, and most SV customers ordered them with the striking gold finish.

These modifications demanded a revision of the Miura SV’s exterior, and this work was performed by the same Marcello Gandini who had overseen the original project. Visually, the revised SV was characterised by wider rear fenders, differently designed tail-lights, and a front bonnet characterised by a new air intake.

The Miura SV’s official top speed was over 290 km/h, and from a standing start it covered 1 km in just under 24 seconds—record performance results back then.

In early 1973, after 150 units had been produced, the Miura SV was taken out of production, although two years later, in 1975, a final specimen (now at MUDETEC, Lamborghini Museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese) was made for Walter Wolf.

