Lamborghini Miura SV turns 50: Highest expression of the ‘supercar’ concept of its time

The Miura SV’s official top speed was over 290 km/h, and from a standing start it covered 1 km in just under 24 seconds—record performance results back then.

By:April 17, 2021 12:06 PM
lamborghini miura sv

The Lamborghini Miura SV, the last evolution of the P400 project, was officially unveiled in March 1971, on the Lamborghini stand at the Geneva Motor Show. On the same occasion, on its stand, Carrozzeria Bertone presented the Countach LP 500, defined as a concept car for future production. The Miura SV, where V stands for veloce (superfast), was conceived to accompany the S version, but as a result of the SV’s huge success on the market it ended up replacing it.

The Miura SV, now the most sought-after production car made by Lamborghini, is considered the highest expression of the ‘supercar’ concept of its time and the best of all the Miura versions produced. Giampaolo Dallara and Paolo Stanzani, Lamborghini’s chief engineers at the time and the creators of the Miura and Miura S, confirmed that the SV version benefited from the experience gained during the first five years of Miura production.

The SV’s engine delivered 385 HP, and torque of 40.7 kgm. The Miura SV was different from the other Miuras (P 400 and P400 S), both technically and stylistically. While maintaining the same general layout, with a 4-litre 12-cylinder transversely mounted rear-mid engine, the SV had a stiffer chassis, a revised rear suspension system with different anchor points and arms, and an almost 130 mm wider track. It was fitted with different size tyres between the front and rear, with the rear wheels increased from 7 to 9 inches and equipped with 255-section tyres. The design of the rims was revised too, to make them sportier, and most SV customers ordered them with the striking gold finish.

These modifications demanded a revision of the Miura SV’s exterior, and this work was performed by the same Marcello Gandini who had overseen the original project. Visually, the revised SV was characterised by wider rear fenders, differently designed tail-lights, and a front bonnet characterised by a new air intake.

The Miura SV’s official top speed was over 290 km/h, and from a standing start it covered 1 km in just under 24 seconds—record performance results back then.

In early 1973, after 150 units had been produced, the Miura SV was taken out of production, although two years later, in 1975, a final specimen (now at MUDETEC, Lamborghini Museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese) was made for Walter Wolf.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

70,000+ Honda cars recalled for faulty fuel pump: Details explained

70,000+ Honda cars recalled for faulty fuel pump: Details explained

Only Indian driver on grid: Akhil Rabindra to start 2021 European GT4 Series season at Monza

Only Indian driver on grid: Akhil Rabindra to start 2021 European GT4 Series season at Monza

160cc BS6 bikes, scooters you can buy in India: From a commuter to a cruiser

160cc BS6 bikes, scooters you can buy in India: From a commuter to a cruiser

Price hike alert! TVS Apache RTR 180, RTR 160 get costlier again: Check new variant-wise figures

Price hike alert! TVS Apache RTR 180, RTR 160 get costlier again: Check new variant-wise figures

Maruti Suzuki cars costlier from today! New prices for Swift, Vitara Brezza, Baleno and more

Maruti Suzuki cars costlier from today! New prices for Swift, Vitara Brezza, Baleno and more

Hyundai Santa Cruz pick-up truck unveiled: Isuzu V-cross rival's specs, features

Hyundai Santa Cruz pick-up truck unveiled: Isuzu V-cross rival's specs, features

Watch video! Royal Enfield Hunter 350, next-gen Classic 350 spied again: New details out

Watch video! Royal Enfield Hunter 350, next-gen Classic 350 spied again: New details out

Jeep Compass 7-seater spied testing: Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar rival launch in 2022

Jeep Compass 7-seater spied testing: Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar rival launch in 2022

Safe Cams launches Y Series Dash Cameras with low light sensor, Wi-Fi and these features

Safe Cams launches Y Series Dash Cameras with low light sensor, Wi-Fi and these features

5 bikes with lowest seat height in India: Bajaj Avenger, Kawasaki Vulcan S and more

5 bikes with lowest seat height in India: Bajaj Avenger, Kawasaki Vulcan S and more

Welectric delivery fleet to have 2,000 Okinawa electric scooters by end-2021

Welectric delivery fleet to have 2,000 Okinawa electric scooters by end-2021

Hydrogen-fuel cell cars likely to fall under FAME II rules: Huge benefits possible

Hydrogen-fuel cell cars likely to fall under FAME II rules: Huge benefits possible

Rugged-looking Bajaj CT110X launched in India: Range-topping variant gets these new features

Rugged-looking Bajaj CT110X launched in India: Range-topping variant gets these new features

Made-In-India Honda CB350, 350RS to be exported: India to be Honda's global export hub

Made-In-India Honda CB350, 350RS to be exported: India to be Honda's global export hub

Most affordable Hero MotoCorp bike launched! Hero HF 100 priced at Rs 49,400

Most affordable Hero MotoCorp bike launched! Hero HF 100 priced at Rs 49,400

Mercedes-Benz EQS caught without camouflage before launch

Mercedes-Benz EQS caught without camouflage before launch

Steelbird launches new 'Brat' helmets with ECE and IS certification at Rs 5,149

Steelbird launches new 'Brat' helmets with ECE and IS certification at Rs 5,149

Aprilia SXR125 engine details, features revealed: Burgman rival's launch soon

Aprilia SXR125 engine details, features revealed: Burgman rival's launch soon

Price hike alert! TVS Star City Plus, Radeon, Sport get costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! TVS Star City Plus, Radeon, Sport get costlier in India by this much

2021 MG Hector gets this unique feature that can be controlled by Apple Watch

2021 MG Hector gets this unique feature that can be controlled by Apple Watch