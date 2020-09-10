Lamborghini marks production milestone: SVJ Roadster becomes 10,000th Aventador

Lamborghini Aventador range debuted in 2011 in the coupé version as Aventador LP 700-4. Thanks to the new technological solutions introduced, it immediately became a new point of reference in the world of sports cars.

Automobili Lamborghini today announced attaining a production milestone with its V12 model in nine years at the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory which has produced 10,000 Aventadors to date. The car with chassis number 10,000 is an Aventador SVJ Roadster in Grigio Acheso (grey) colour with Rosso Mimir (red) livery and Ad Personam interior in Rosso Alala (red) and black. It will be headed to the Thai market. The Aventador range debuted in 2011 in the coupé version as Aventador LP 700-4.

The Aventador boasts a carbon fiber monocoque chassis, produced in the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory, which combines the cockpit, floor and roof of the car in a single structure, ensuring extremely high structural rigidity.

Lamborghini also developed a new high-performance V12 engine for the Aventador LP 700-4 that made 700 hp at 8,250 rpm, enabling acceleration of 2.9 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h and a top speed of 350 km/h. The engine is paired with an ISR robotised transmission that guarantees ultra-fast shifts. It gets a push-rod suspension system, the iconic upward-opening doors, similar to those found on the Countach and the V12 models that followed it.

In November of 2012, Automobili Lamborghini introduced the Roadster version of the Aventador. Its roof is composed of two sections and is made entirely of carbon fiber, using different technologies including RTM and Forged Composite that ensure aesthetic impact and lightness. In fact, each section of the roof weighs less than 6 kg.

At the 2012 Geneva Motor Show, the Aventador J was unveiled, an “open” super sports car. The 700 hp two-seater features technological solutions and materials that demonstrate Lamborghini’s expertise in carbon fiber technology.

In 2016, Lamborghini unveiled the Aventador Miura Homage, a special series derived from the Aventador coupé to pay tribute to the Miura, the forerunner of Lamborghini’s V12 super sports cars, in the year of its 50th anniversary. Created by the company’s Ad Personam department and limited to just 50 units, the Aventador Miura Homage reflects the original Miura models in its colours and features.

The same year, the new Lamborghini Aventador S was introduced with a new aerodynamic design, redesigned suspension, more power, and completely revamped driving dynamics. It came with a 6.5 litre 12-cylinder aspirated engine with an output of 40 hp more than the previous model, for a maximum power output of 740 hp.

The Aventador S featured the new EGO driving mode which allows the driver to choose from several configuration profiles that can be customised by selecting his or her preferred criteria for traction, steering, and suspension within the range of the STRADA, SPORT and CORSA settings.

Lamborghini rolled out the Aventador SVJ in 2018. “SV”, as per tradition, stands for Superveloce, and the “J” stands for “Jota”, which denotes the car’s superiority on the track and in terms of performance. The Aventador SVJ has already established itself as the fastest production vehicle on Germany’s famous Nürburgring-Nordschleife track, covering the 20.6 km lap in just 6:44.97 minutes. In 2019, the one-off Aventador S by Skyler Grey was unveiled, a symbol of the fusion of two concepts of art.

