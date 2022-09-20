Lamborghini LMDh prototype car will fit a V8 twin-turbo hybrid engine

The car, which will make its competitive debut in 2024 in both the IMSA Endurance Cup and the FIA World Endurance Championship, can clock 340 kmph and weighs 1030 kg without fuel and driver, as per the regulations.

Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the Italian manufacturer’s motorsport department, has unveiled the first technical specifications of its LMDh project for its upcoming venture into the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

In accordance with the LMDh regulations as issued by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) and the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the car will feature a hybrid power unit consisting of an internal combustion engine and an Energy Recovery System.



Alongside the single source ERS kit, the Italian manufacturer has used an 8-cylinder, 90-degree V-angle twin-turbo internal combustion engine, which will churn out a combined maximum of 671 bhp.

Major ERS components included in the LMDh homologated standard kit cover several areas, with the electric motor (MGU) developed by Bosch Motorsport. Power management and energy storage is supplied by Williams Advanced Engineering while the seven-speed P1359 hybrid gearbox is developed by Xtrac.

The car, which will make its competitive debut in 2024 in both the IMSA Endurance Cup and the FIA World Endurance Championship, can clock 340 kmph and weighs 1030 kg without fuel and driver, as per the regulations.

The car will have a maximum width of 2,000 mm, and a length of 5,100 mm. The wheelbase will be 3,148 mm with an engine weight of 180 kg minimum.

The company said that the base car (spine) is engineered together with Ligier Automotive and carbon fiber elements are produced in Italy by HP Composites, its long-term partner in GT3 and Super Trofeo platforms.

The decision to team up with Ligier Automotive has enabled Lamborghini Squadra Corse to enter the top class of endurance racing with an established chassis provider.

Additionally, the competent and flexible structure of Ligier Automotive (with specific touch points between Squadra Corse) made the partnership a logical choice for the LMDh project, the statement added.