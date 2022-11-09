Lamborghini-Iron Lynx partner for FIA WEC and IMSA from 2024

Lamborghini-Iron Lynx collaboration will be on the new LMDh prototype featuring hybrid technology and boosted by a twin-turbo V8 engine.

Lamborghini Squadra Corse and Iron Lynx have announced their partnership for the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship in 2024.The partnership will begin from 2023 as Iron Lynx becomes a factory-supported team in GT3 competition in Europe and the United States. The collaboration was unveiled during the Lamborghini Finals at Portimao by Lamborghini Chairman and CEO, Stephan Winkelmann and Lamborghini Head of Motorsport, Giorgio Sanna.

As per the partnership, Iron Lynx will be the official Lamborghini team in the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship and will be headed by DC Racing Solutions Ltd, under the leadership of Deborah Mayer. The duo will also work in close collaboration with Prema Engineering, which boasts of its 30-year championship-winning expertise.

Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini Chairman and CEO said that the brand was clear on partnering with Iron Lynx since they announced their intention to race in the LMDh racing series. The collaboration will begin with Iron Lynx fielding the new green #63 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 in the 24 Hours of Daytona before a full season of IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship campaign in the Endurance Cup, he added. In Europe, the team will take part in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup.

In addition to that, Iron Lynx will operate a magenta liveried #83 Huracán GT3 EVO2 through its all-female Iron Dames outfit, while a third car (using the #19) will also be run in 2023.