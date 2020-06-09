Lamborghini India reopens dealerships with new safety rules in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru

The dealerships will adhere to the Lamborghini Sicurezza guidelines as well as the policies and measures directed by the Central and State governments with respect to the safety of customers, employees, and visitors.

Lamborghini has announced the official commencement of all business operations across its dealerships and workshops in India, post easing of lockdown rules. While business had been operational with the work-from-home arrangement, the company is now reopening its points of first contact with customers in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. The dealerships will adhere to the Lamborghini Sicurezza guidelines as well as the policies and measures directed by the Central and State governments with respect to the safety of customers, employees, and visitors.

The well-being of all our employees, customers, and dealership visitors are of our highest priority and hence we have implemented health and safety benchmarks across our showrooms and workshops. We look forward to continuing to engage with our customers with energy and care, providing them with an unparalleled experience across all customer touchpoints, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Automobili Lamborghini India, said.

From a global perspective, all production activities at the Lamborghini factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy resumed on 4 May 2020 and upon its restart, the Italian super sports car manufacturer was the first automotive brand to use Augmented Reality (AR) for the virtual launch of its new model, the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder.

Using Apple’s AR Quick Look, the company brought its latest V10 super sports car directly to customers and fans through an iPhone or iPad. While looking at the Lamborghini website, users can simply tap “See in AR” and the new open-top rear-wheel-drive model can be admired in people’s driveways or sitting rooms.

The viewer can rotate and expand the size of the vehicle in AR, including on a 1:1 scale, getting a close look both inside and out along with taking pictures. The AR view will soon be available for all of the Lamborghini model range.

In appreciating the virtue of passion displayed by the frontline workers during this time, Lamborghini India released a digital film in observance of World Nurses Day to express their heartfelt gratitude for all the passion and dedication of the frontline workers, which eventually enabling businesses to reopen.

