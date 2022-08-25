Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica launched in India, priced at Rs 4.04 crore

The Lamborghini Tecnica is powered by a next-generation rear-wheel drive V10 engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Lamborghini India has launched the new Huracan Tecnica at a whopping price of Rs. 4.04 crore, ex-showroom. The Tecnica is placed between the Huracan EVO and the more track-focussed Huran STO. The brand also announced its plan to turn a greener leaf starting with a plug-in hybrid as early as next year.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica: Engine and power

The Lamborghini Tecnica is powered by a next-generation rear-wheel drive V10 engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The 5.2-litre mill produces 640bhp and 565Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm and claims to hit triple-digit speed from a standstill in just 3.2 seconds. The top speed is controlled at 325kmph. With a dry weight of 1,379 kg, the Tecnica delivers a weight-to-power ratio of 2.15 kg/CV.



Lamborghini Aventador hybrid to come in 2023

The new Aventador will get a new V12, according to Lamborghini boss Stephan Winkelmann. Likely to be marginally smaller in capacity but higher revving, it is expected to make up for the relative loss in torque by using electric boost. What’s also interesting is that the new car will use a plug-in hybrid set-up with an electric-only mode. However, rather than energy retaining super-capacitors that are used on the limited-edition Countach LPI 800-4, this car will use regular Lithium-ion batteries. With regular batteries, you can store the energy for longer and this is the major difference. “For the time being in our hybridisation plan, there are no supercapacitors” says Winkelmann. “We will see in the future if there is an opportunity to use these as well, but for now the big first step is the plug-in hybrids.”

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica: Design

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica gets a carbon-fibre bonnet, a more prominent diffuser, and a silhouette inspired from the track-only hypercar, the Essenza SCV12. When compared to the standard Huracan Evo, the Tecnica gets a fixed rear spoiler with 35% more downforce. It also gets a new bumper featuring the Terzo Millennio’s black Ypsilon design, incorporating an air curtain for the first time in a Huracán. A new front splitter, with lower, open slats directing air through the wheels, contributes to improved downforce and cooling.



The Tecnica gets new 20-inch diamond cut alloy wheels with a hexagonal design and are fitted with Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires. Lamborghini offers extensive customisation options not limited to just the design but its driving setup. Beyond Tecnica’s exclusive options, Lamborghini’s Ad Personam department offers the potential for clients to customize their supercar with virtually unlimited color and trim possibilities.

Lamborghini Aventador hybrid in 2023

At the occasion, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, announced that the brand will soon welcome the Huracan Aventador hybrid in 2023. The car will use regular Lithium-ion batteries. The move will be followed by an Urus hybrid and Huracan hybrid in 2024. As for electrification is concerned, Lamborghini’s first all-electric model will arrive by the end of this decade, in 2028 with possible four-level autonomous driving capabilities. Lamborghini is said to be working on giving a distinctive sound to its all-electric car.