Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica India launch – All you need to know

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica India launch: Here’s all you need to know about the newest two-seater performance car from Lamborghini before its launch.

Italian sports car manufacturer Lamborghini is set to launch its next offering in India, the Huracan Tecnica, a two-seater track-focused performance car. The Lamborghini Huracan Technica was first unveiled in April this year and will officially go on sale in India.

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica will be placed between the Huracan STO and the Huracan Evo RWD, and compared to the two models, the Tecnica gets cosmetic tweaks and added features, while the power train remains unchanged. Before its official unveiling, here is all you need to know about the new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica.

Design

Let’s start with the Tecnica’s design. The new Huracan gets its signature headlamps, while it borrows design inspiration from the Sian. The new Huracan Tecnica gets large air dams upfront, revised window lines, 20-inch alloy-wheels, dual exhausts, and tweaked bumpers with an integrated diffuser. The new Huracan Tecnica also gets a fixed spoiler and a carbon fibre engine cover.

Interior and mechanical updates

Inside, the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica features an all-black theme with colour-coded inserts. Updates to the interior include harness seat belts, height-adjustable seats for the driver and passenger, and an updated HMI interface.

Mechanical updates include carbon ceramic disc brakes on all four corners, rear-axle steering (rear-wheel steering), and torque vectoring.

Engine and performance

Speaking of power, the new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica will come with a 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 tuned to produce 640 bhp and 565 Nm of torque that sends power to all four wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Lamborghini claims that the new Huracan Tecnica can do a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 3.2 seconds while it can accelerate to a top speed of 325 kmph.

Pricing

The new Lamborghini Huracan pricing will be officially announced tomorrow when it also goes on sale. The sportscar would have already found customers in India as high-end sports cars are usually sold in advance. However, watch out for this space for more updates from the launch tomorrow.