Lamborghini Huracan STO teased: V10 sportscar reveal on November 18

Lamborghini has released a teaser for an upcoming V10 sportscar model. The Italian supercar maker has posted a countdown timer on its official website to when the vehicle will be unveiled.

On its official social media platforms, Lamborghini has released a teaser suggesting a new V10 model is to be launched. The Lamborghini Huracan STO is said to be revealed on November 18. For the official debut of the Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Omologato, Lamborghini has posted a countdown timer on its official website. The teasers online reveal a few details of the model. The Huracan STO is expected to be a lightweight version that weighs 150 kgs less than the regular models.

The Huracan STO is likely to be rear-wheel-drive only. Lamborghini is likely to offer the special edition model in limited numbers. But more details are likely to be revealed on November 18 at the virtual unveiling event. From the teaser images and test mule images seen online, we have a fair idea of what the model would look like. At the front, the Huracan signature double-v LED DRL in the headlamps will be offered. The bonnet will have vents to help with downforce at the front. While at the rear, there would be a large spoiler to help push the driven rear-wheels to the tarmac at higher speeds for grip.

The 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine in the Huracan STO will be the one borrowed from the standard Huracan EVO. Performance from the engine is expected to be similar, or Lamborghini could revise it to match the rear-wheel drive train. Weighing around 1200 kgs, its lightweight design would mean it will offer more than enough poke.

From the racetrack to the road. The new V10 Lamborghini.

We are about to embark on a new, fantastic chapter of our history. Tune in here on November 18, 2020 at 4 PM CET for the official unveiling: https://t.co/WGuv2VFhaI#Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/HowVW9dKin — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) November 13, 2020

The Huracan STO is expected to be the model that bids farewell to the Huracan. The Huracan STO would make way for a new-generation sportscar that would replace the Huracan name.

