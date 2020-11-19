Lamborghini Huracan STO race-inspired monster unleashed for the road

The Lamborghini Huracan STO is the spiritual successor to the Huracan Performante. It is said that the new Huracan STO is the final iteration of the model before it is retired for a next-gen supercar.

Using its knowledge gained from GT3 racing, Lamborghini has introduced the new Huracan STO. Unabridged, it is called the Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Omologata. What Lambo’s Squadra Corse motorsport arm has done is married the refined bits of the regular fast Huracan with the unhinged, unadulterated Super Trofeo racing version of the mid-engined supercar. The result is a car that is even more hardcore than what we saw with the Huracan Performante, but one that is still legal for road use. Hence the “Omologata” suffix which means — Homologated. The Huracan STO abundantly uses carbon fibre. It is done to keep the weight as low as possible, allowing the V10 in the back to make it go as fast as possible.

In the Huracan STO, the same 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 is tuned to produce 631bhp as it does in the Performante. However, unlike its predecessor, power is channelled only to the rear wheels. All the components required to send power to the front wheels rendered jetsam, and the use of carbon fibre for the construction and 75% of the exterior panels. The Huracan STO weighs just 1,339 kgs which is 43 kgs less than the Performante.

Using carbon fibre, the rear of the car has been completely redesigned. It is equipped with an air-scoop and an FIA-style sports car stabiliser fin. Further back is a giant adjustable wing which will help push the driven rear wheels into the tarmac. The front gets a front-hinged clamshell which incorporates the bumper, and the front splitter. The clamshell has been designed to help feed air efficiently to supply with downforce with the least amount of drag penalty.

Usually, we find supercars of the nature come equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup or Pirelli P Zero tyre variations. But not this time. Lamborghini has called upon Bridgestone for a set of Potenza tyres which are said to have been developed specifically for the Huracan STO. Two compounds will be offered one for track and other for the road.

Underneath, the STO uses the race car’s chassis which is wider by 10mm at the front and 16mm at the rear. The suspension has been stiffened and new anti-roll bars have been fitted. The Huracan STO is also equipped with a rear-axle steering system. The driver modes have been reworked in line with the throttle mapping as the motorsport-spec Huracan cars.

Recently, its German rival — the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series set a blistering time around the Nurburgring. We fully expect Lamborghini to announce its trip to Germany to set its own time to attempt to beat the AMG’s time of 6:43,616 min for the 20.6 km track.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.