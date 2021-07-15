Lamborghini Huracán STO launched in India: Super sports car for the road with 640 hp!

Lamborghini Huracán STO claims the highest level of downforce in its class with the best aero balance for a rear-wheel-drive car.

Automobili Lamborghini today launched the new Lamborghini Huracán STO – Super Trofeo Omologata, a road-homologated super sports car that can sprint from 0-100 km/h in three seconds. Powered by a naturally-aspirated 640 hp V10 power plant producing 565 Nm at 6,500 rpm, the rear-wheel-drive Huracán STO delivers 0-200 km/h in 9.0 seconds and a top speed of 310 km/h. The STO is priced at Rs 4.99 crore (ex-showroom, India).

The supersport has been inspired by Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s one-make Huracán Super Trofeo EVO race series, as well as its three-time 24 Hours of Daytona-winning and two-time 12 Hours of Sebring-winning Huracán GT3 EVO.

The Huracán STO sports an entirely new exterior design for optimised airflow. The Italian manufacturer states that the comprehensive aerodynamic solutions inspired by Squadra Corse race cars maximise aerodynamic performance on the STO.

The most important of which, Lamborghini says, are the front bonnet, fenders and the front bumper that are comprised of one single component: the ‘cofango’ created by Lamborghini engineers combines the ‘cofano’ (hood) and ‘parafango’ (fender) including the front bumper, inspired by the Lamborghini Miura and more recent Sesto Elemento.

The Huracán STO claims the highest level of downforce in its class with the best aero balance for a rear-wheel-drive car. Overall airflow efficiency is improved by 37% and a significant increase of 53% is reached over the Huracán Performante.

It gets three new driving modes – STO, Trofeo and Pioggia. The default STO mode is for road driving and on curving roads. The fully-active ESC can be switched off, In Trofeo mode, all systems are optimised for dry asphalt and the fastest lap times on the track. Pioggia (rain) mode optimises traction control, torque vectoring, rear-wheel steering and the ABS on wet asphalt.

Owners of the Huracán STO can fully personalise both the exterior and interior of their race car-on-the road via a rich Ad Personam personalisation program, with limitless paint and trim combinations as well as race-style vinyl.

