Lamborghini Huracán STO launched in India: Super sports car for the road with 640 hp!

Lamborghini Huracán STO claims the highest level of downforce in its class with the best aero balance for a rear-wheel-drive car.

By:Updated: Jul 15, 2021 2:43 PM

Automobili Lamborghini today launched the new Lamborghini Huracán STO – Super Trofeo Omologata, a road-homologated super sports car that can sprint from 0-100 km/h in three seconds. Powered by a naturally-aspirated 640 hp V10 power plant producing 565 Nm at 6,500 rpm, the rear-wheel-drive Huracán STO delivers 0-200 km/h in 9.0 seconds and a top speed of 310 km/h. The STO is priced at Rs 4.99 crore (ex-showroom, India).

The supersport has been inspired by Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s one-make Huracán Super Trofeo EVO race series, as well as its three-time 24 Hours of Daytona-winning and two-time 12 Hours of Sebring-winning Huracán GT3 EVO.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Huracán STO sports an entirely new exterior design for optimised airflow. The Italian manufacturer states that the comprehensive aerodynamic solutions inspired by Squadra Corse race cars maximise aerodynamic performance on the STO.

The most important of which, Lamborghini says, are the front bonnet, fenders and the front bumper that are comprised of one single component: the ‘cofango’ created by Lamborghini engineers combines the ‘cofano’ (hood) and ‘parafango’ (fender) including the front bumper, inspired by the Lamborghini Miura and more recent Sesto Elemento.

Also read: Porsche 911 GT2 RS sets new production car Nurburgring lap record with some help

The Huracán STO claims the highest level of downforce in its class with the best aero balance for a rear-wheel-drive car. Overall airflow efficiency is improved by 37% and a significant increase of 53% is reached over the Huracán Performante.

It gets three new driving modes – STO, Trofeo and Pioggia. The default STO mode is for road driving and on curving roads. The fully-active ESC can be switched off, In Trofeo mode, all systems are optimised for dry asphalt and the fastest lap times on the track. Pioggia (rain) mode optimises traction control, torque vectoring, rear-wheel steering and the ABS on wet asphalt.

Owners of the Huracán STO can fully personalise both the exterior and interior of their race car-on-the road via a rich Ad Personam personalisation program, with limitless paint and trim combinations as well as race-style vinyl.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Lamborghini Huracán STO launched in India: Super sports car for the road with 640 hp!

Lamborghini Huracán STO launched in India: Super sports car for the road with 640 hp!

Auto industry to be impacted negatively due to rising fuel prices: SIAM

Auto industry to be impacted negatively due to rising fuel prices: SIAM

Custom 'Motokit' for Royal Enfield 650 gives it a fresh appeal through minimal changes

Custom 'Motokit' for Royal Enfield 650 gives it a fresh appeal through minimal changes

Sunra Robo-S: The Chinese doppelganger of TVS iQube with 135 km range

Sunra Robo-S: The Chinese doppelganger of TVS iQube with 135 km range

Mercedes-AMG E 63S, E 53 India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Mercedes-AMG E 63S, E 53 India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Tata Tigor EV relaunch soon as Xpres-T with 213 km range: New brand for fleet customers

Tata Tigor EV relaunch soon as Xpres-T with 213 km range: New brand for fleet customers

Nahak Motors gets 1,500+ bookings for Garuda, Zippy electric bicycles in 10 days

Nahak Motors gets 1,500+ bookings for Garuda, Zippy electric bicycles in 10 days

Indian EV industry welcomes incentives under new Maharashtra EV Policy 2021

Indian EV industry welcomes incentives under new Maharashtra EV Policy 2021

48-cm Ferrari 488 GTE crosses 200 km/h on real race track! First ever LEGO model to pull off feat

48-cm Ferrari 488 GTE crosses 200 km/h on real race track! First ever LEGO model to pull off feat

Suman Mishra replaces Mahesh Babu as Mahindra Electric's new CEO

Suman Mishra replaces Mahesh Babu as Mahindra Electric's new CEO

New Maharashtra EV Policy Draft announced: EV prices set to undergo reduction

New Maharashtra EV Policy Draft announced: EV prices set to undergo reduction

After TVS Fiero, Bajaj Caliber hints a comeback: Name trademarked

After TVS Fiero, Bajaj Caliber hints a comeback: Name trademarked

Prevail to launch three new electric scooters this month: All you need to know

Prevail to launch three new electric scooters this month: All you need to know

Trans Arunachal Drive 2021: 2,000 life-changing kilometres in a Mahindra Thar

Trans Arunachal Drive 2021: 2,000 life-changing kilometres in a Mahindra Thar

2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour deliveries begin: What makes this Rs 40 lakh luxury tourer special!

2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour deliveries begin: What makes this Rs 40 lakh luxury tourer special!

Mahindra Bolero Neo launched: Engine, variants, price of TUV300 replacement

Mahindra Bolero Neo launched: Engine, variants, price of TUV300 replacement

Royal Enfield Classic 350 July 2021 waiting period: Immediate delivery in these cities

Royal Enfield Classic 350 July 2021 waiting period: Immediate delivery in these cities

CESL to supply 25,000 electric two-wheelers to Andhra Pradesh state govt employees

CESL to supply 25,000 electric two-wheelers to Andhra Pradesh state govt employees

Audi e-tron to offer buyback, extended warranty and more: Launch on 22nd July

Audi e-tron to offer buyback, extended warranty and more: Launch on 22nd July

Revolt RV400 electric bike bookings to reopen on 15th July for these six cities

Revolt RV400 electric bike bookings to reopen on 15th July for these six cities