Lamborghini Huracan presented to Pope Francis auctioned for Rs 5.76 Crore



Pope Francis got the keys to a brand new Lamborghini Huracan earlier in November 2017 and the car has not got enough time on the streets of Vatican as it has now been auctioned for a whopping Rs 5.76 crore (€715000) for a good cause.

The custom-made Lamborghini Huracan RWD Coupe signed by Pope Francis was specifically commissioned by the Italian sportscar maker. The auction was conducted by the RM Sotheby's auction in Monte Carlo. The auction house is a popular firm and has auctioned many rare and special cars and other collectables. The Pope's Lamborghini is the latest to join the list. The money earned during this auction will be spent on charities including one aimed at helping rebuild Christian communities in Iraq that were devastated by the Islamic State group. Other funds will go to charities that help women who are trafficked and forced into prostitution, and those that provide medical care in Africa. The Sant'Agata Bolognese-based Lamborghini is owned by Germany's Volkswagen.

Pope got around his native Buenos Aires on public transport and has long railed against people who buy the latest model cars or cellphones. As pope, he uses a blue Ford Focus inside the Vatican walls, and he has made a statement on all his foreign trips by shunning fancy, bullet-proof SUVs and opting instead for modest Fiats or KIAs.

Pope Francis' Lamborghini Huracan is finished in the Bianco Monocerus white shade with Giallo Tiberino stripes running along paying a tribute to the colours of the flag of Vatican City. The coupe further gets diamond-cut 20-inch alloy wheels with Nero Calipers. Mechanically, Lamborghini Huracan RWD is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine with a max power of 576 bhp and 540 Nm of. The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.