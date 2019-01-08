Lamborghini Huracán EVO unveiled: Improved aerodynamics, all-wheel steering & Performante power!

Lamborghini Huracán EVO has broken cover and does it look sharper and meaner than ever! Drawing power from Huracán Performante's V10, the EVO has been updated with enhanced aerodynamics. It is, in fact, the first Lamborghini to feature predictive logic on vehicle dynamics control - fully-integrated Lamborghini Vehicle Dynamics Control System combined with all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering that promises better agility and ease.

The fancy systems don't stop there. The heart of the Lamborghini Huracán EVO has a new feature - Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI): a Central Processing Unit that controls every aspect of the car’s dynamic behaviour, fully integrating all of the car’s dynamic systems and set-up to anticipate the next move and needs of the driver.

The Huracán EVO features the 5.2L naturally-aspirated Lamborghini V10 engine, uprated to produce higher power output, with Titanium intake valves and refined lightweight exhaust system. The Huracán EVO outputs 640 hp at 8,000 rpm with 600 Nm of torque delivered at 6,500 rpm.

With a dry weight of 1,422 kg, the Huracán EVO reaches a weight-to-power ratio of 2.22 kg/hp, accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and from 0-200 km/h in 9.0 seconds. Braking from 100 to 0 km/h is achieved in just 31.9 m, with a top speed of more than 325 km/h.

Processing data in real time, the Huracán EVO recognizes the driver’s intentions through the steering wheel, brake and accelerator pedal inputs, engaged gear and the driving modes selected via ANIMA controller: STRADA, SPORT or CORSA.

On the inside, the Huracán EVO features a new 8.4” HMI capacitive touchscreen, located in the centre console just above the start button, with multi-finger gesture control and smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay. A multimedia system incorporates connected navigation and entertainment including web radio and video player. The intuitive interface allows voice commands and puts the driver in touch with Siri.

The Huracán EVO is presented in Arancio Xanto, a new Lamborghini four-layer colour. New 20” Aesir rims, dedicated to the EVO, are complemented by Pirelli P Zero tyres. It has been priced at USD 261,274 (approximately Rs 1.83 crore), and is likely to launch in India this year.