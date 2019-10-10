Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder launched at Rs 4.1 crore: Everything on this drop-dead gorgeous convertible

The new Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder has been launched in India at a price of Rs 4.1 crore (ex-showroom). With its launch, the new Huracan Evo Spyder joins its sibling, the Huracan Evo Coupe that went on sale in India starting February this year. Speaking of visuals, the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder gets a similar appearance compared to the coupe version except for the fact that the Spyder gets body-coloured bumper instead of blacked out one on the coupe.

Powering the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder is the same 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine that pumps out a maximum power output of 640hp while the peak torque is rated at 600Nm and gets an all-wheel-drive system. Gearbox is a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic unit. The drop-top Spyder can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 3.1 seconds which is 0.2 seconds slower than the coupe version. On the other hand, a sprint from 0 to 200kmph can be achieved in 9.3 seconds. The top speed is the same at 325kmph. The engine on the new Lamborghini Evo Spyder gets new Titanium intake valves and Super Sport Exhaust for improved performance.

Apart from this, the Spyder also gets the company's Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) chassis control system along with torque vectoring system and rear-wheel steering. The convertible Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder is 120 kg heavier compared to its coupe version and comes with an electro-hydraulic roof-folding mechanism that lowers the soft-top in 17 seconds. The cabin of this drop-top beauty also comes with a similar cabin as the coupe and sports an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The system also gets Apple CarPlay along with a voice command and dual telemetry system.

With the launch of the new Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder, the Italian brand has also inaugurated its new showroom in Mumbai and will be opening up a new outlet in New Delhi on 12th October. For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Visit now for some interesting content!