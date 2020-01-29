Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD launched in India: Rs 3.22 Cr mad tyre slayer!

Lamborghini has today launched the Huracan Evo RWD (rear-wheel drive) in India. The sportscar is priced at Rs 3.22 Cr (ex-showroom). The same made its global debut earlier this month itself. The Huracan Evo RWD is powered by a 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated V10 engine. This motor is capable of churning out 610 hp along with 560 Nm of peak torque. This is 30 hp and 40 Nm less than the standard AWD Evo. This V10 is paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission which sends all the power to the rear wheels. The claimed top speed of the Huracan Evo RWD is 325 kmph. It can do 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds.

The Huracan Evo RWD comes with Performance Traction Control System or P-TCS. According to Lamborghini, this system manages to reduce oversteer by 30 per cent and corner-exit traction by 20 per cent over the previous iteration of this sportscar.

In terms of exterior design, the Huracan Evo RWD comes with identical aesthetics to the AWD derivative. Visual differences include a new splitter along with vertical fins present on the front air-intakes of the car. At the back, you also get a new diffuser. Similar is the case with the interiors of the Evo RWD as well as it remains identical to the AWD derivative. There is an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system on offer which comes with Apple Carplay compatibility. Increasing the oomph factor is a fully digital instrument cluster. The Huracan Evo RWD will be offered with three driving modes i.e. Strada, Corsa and Sports.

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD now sits alongside the other derivatives of the Huracan on sale in India. These are the Huracan AWD Evo and the Evo Spyder. They respectively retail at a price of Rs 3.73 Cr and Rs 4.1 Cr (ex-showroom).