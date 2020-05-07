Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD launched: Droptop that does 0-100 km/h in 3.5 sec

Using Apple’s AR Quick Look, Lamborghini brought the latest V10 Huracan EVO EWD Spyder directly to customers and fans through an iPhone or iPad. While looking at the Lamborghini website, users can simply tap “See in AR”.

Automobili Lamborghini launched the new Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder using Augmented Reality (AR) for the first time on its official website lamborghini.com. Using Apple’s AR Quick Look, the company brought its latest V10 super sports car directly to customers and fans through an iPhone or iPad. While looking at the Lamborghini website, users can simply tap “See in AR” and the new open-top rear-wheel-drive model can be admired in people’s driveways or sitting rooms. The viewer can rotate and expand the size of the vehicle in AR, including on a 1:1 scale, getting a close look both inside and out along with taking pictures. The AR view will soon be available for all of the Lamborghini model range.

The new V10 Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder has been equipped with a specially tuned Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS). The V10 with 610 hp and 560 Nm of torque, same as the coupé version, allows a 0-100 km/h acceleration of just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 324 km/h.

Lamborghini says the Spyder’s exterior lines ensure drag reduction and downforce matches that of the coupé without requiring additional aerodynamic appendages while enhancing the rear-wheel-drive car’s balance with roof both up and down.

Aluminum and thermoplastic resin bodywork of the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder sits on a lightweight hybrid chassis in aluminum and carbon fibre, with a dry weight of 1,509 kg and a weight-to-power ratio of 2.47 kg/hp. It gets ventilated and cross-drilled steel brakes and 19” Kari rims with specially-developed Pirelli P Zero tyres, with optional 20” rims and carbon-ceramic brakes.

The Spyder’s soft-top roof stows within 17 seconds under the rear hood, and is operable at speeds of up to 50 km/h. The roof is available in a range of colour options. With soft-top roof up or down, the driver can also electronically open the rear window. Two removable lateral windshields dampen lateral aerodynamic noise in the cabin.

The cabin is highlighted by an 8.4” HMI touchscreen in the Spyder’s center console controlling the car’s functions as well as providing connectivity for telephone calls, internet access and Apple CarPlay.

The first Huracan Evo RWD Spyders will be delivered this summer at a starting price of $229,428 (approximately Rs 1.74 crore), making it the second most-affordable Huracan of the bunch.

