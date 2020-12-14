Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD: It is super sport, not transport

In this Lamborghini, for a split-second, you can experience acceleration greater than gravity.

The Huracán EVO RWD is quick. How quick? Quick enough that if you jumped off a building you wouldn’t reach a speed of 60 km/h as fast as the Huracán can do it on a horizontal road. It means that in this Lamborghini, for a split-second, you will experience acceleration greater than gravity. (The Huracán accelerates from 0-60 km/h in 1.7 seconds; a free-falling object, or yourself, will touch a speed of 58 km/h in the same time.) The Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) has a 5,204cc naturally-aspirated petrol engine, which produces peak power of 610bhp (449 kW) and 560Nm. The car weighs 1,389 kg, has a top speed of 325 km/h and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds.

Power to the rear wheels, as compared to all-wheel drive, has some advantages: There are fewer components, so the car is lighter, as also less expensive. When you step on the gas, the weight transfers to the rear-end and the acceleration feels like a ‘launch’, because the power appears to come from behind. For skilful drivers, RWD can also be more fun to drive (for example, on a track, you can slide the rear-end through a corner).

There are three driving modes (control on the steering wheel):

Strada: Minimises rear wheel slippage, and leads to stability and safety in all driving conditions.

Sport: Rear wheels can slide and skate during acceleration; the system recognises conditions where the angle of oversteer increases rapidly and limits torque delivery to rear wheels.

Corsa: It’s a mode best reserved from the track—while exiting a corner, the tyres have maximum traction.

Lamborghini says the Huracán EVO RWD has the new Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) that is calibrated specifically for this rear-wheel drive super car, “delivering torque even during the phase where the car is realigning following drifting or side-slipping.” The cabin, obviously, is cramped—but then this car isn’t about real estate. The cabin, however, is futuristic—all buttons belong more to a fighter jet instead of a car. The hexagon and the Y stylistic elements are there everywhere.

For the ex-showroom launch price of Rs 3.22 crore, the Huracán EVO RWD is expensive. How expensive? Expensive enough that with the same kind of money you can buy, let’s say, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class (best car in the world) and still left with enough pocket change to take a five-star holiday trip around the world in a business jet.

(Expensive as it is, the Huracán EVO RWD is also Rs 50 lakh cheaper than the AWD model.)

