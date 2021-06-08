Lamborghini Huracan EVO rear-wheel drive Spyder launched at Rs 3.54 crore

The naturally aspirated V10 engine is shared with the other Huracan models and it makes a whopping 610hp of power and 560Nm of torque

Supercars being launched is a rare news in India. After the BS6 transition, we haven’t had too many companies announcing their new entries here. Lamborghini though prefers to launch its ultra exclusive cars in style and one such example is the Huracan EVO rear-wheel drive Spyder model. That long a name and a ridiculous price tag of Rs 3.54 crore means only a privileged few will get their hands on this missile. In fact, Lamborghini claims that Blu Sideris coloured example was delivered to the first customer. Of course, there are no names taken to protect the identity of the customer but if you see one zipping around in your town, you know who it will be. The naturally aspirated V10 engine is shared with the other Huracan models and it makes a whopping 610hp of power and 560Nm of torque. Lamborghini claims a modest 0-100kmph time of 3.5 seconds and a blurring 324kmph top-speed.

The roof of the car is operable up to 50kmph. Lambo says that with the soft top both up and down, the driver can also electronically open the rear window. These function like a windshield when up and highlight the V10 engine’s character when down. The company also says that the soft top cocoons the occupants from the elements and ensures a quiet atmosphere in the cabin when it’s up. Other features of the car are the same as its sibling, exception being the power here is sent to the rear wheels primarily.

Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, said, “India is one of the strategic markets for Lamborghini and we consistently invest to create unique bespoke experiences for our customers. Today is no exception as we deliver the Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder to one of our discerning clients. The Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder truly doubles the driving fun and we look forward to see our customer and prospects in India enjoying the sense of freedom and spirit of life that open-top driving provides.”

