Lamborghini Huracan EVO rear-wheel drive Spyder launched at Rs 3.54 crore

The naturally aspirated V10 engine is shared with the other Huracan models and it makes a whopping 610hp of power and 560Nm of torque

By:June 8, 2021 12:54 PM

Supercars being launched is a rare news in India. After the BS6 transition, we haven’t had too many companies announcing their new entries here. Lamborghini though prefers to launch its ultra exclusive cars in style and one such example is the Huracan EVO rear-wheel drive Spyder model. That long a name and a ridiculous price tag of Rs 3.54 crore means only a privileged few will get their hands on this missile. In fact, Lamborghini claims that Blu Sideris coloured example was delivered to the first customer. Of course, there are no names taken to protect the identity of the customer but if you see one zipping around in your town, you know who it will be. The naturally aspirated V10 engine is shared with the other Huracan models and it makes a whopping 610hp of power and 560Nm of torque. Lamborghini claims a modest 0-100kmph time of 3.5 seconds and a blurring 324kmph top-speed.

The roof of the car is operable up to 50kmph. Lambo says that with the soft top both up and down, the driver can also electronically open the rear window. These function like a windshield when up and highlight the V10 engine’s character when down. The company also says that the soft top cocoons the occupants from the elements and ensures a quiet atmosphere in the cabin when it’s up. Other features of the car are the same as its sibling, exception being the power here is sent to the rear wheels primarily.

Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, said, “India is one of the strategic markets for Lamborghini and we consistently invest to create unique bespoke experiences for our customers. Today is no exception as we deliver the Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder to one of our discerning clients. The Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder truly doubles the driving fun and we look forward to see our customer and prospects in India enjoying the sense of freedom and spirit of life that open-top driving provides.”

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched: Super Luxury SUV priced at Rs 2.43 Crore

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched: Super Luxury SUV priced at Rs 2.43 Crore

WWDC 2021: What’s new in Apple CarPlay for drivers with iPhones with iOS 15

WWDC 2021: What’s new in Apple CarPlay for drivers with iPhones with iOS 15

Goodyear acquires Cooper Tires: Car, bus, truck tyres under one roof

Goodyear acquires Cooper Tires: Car, bus, truck tyres under one roof

Kawasaki dealerships reopen in India as Covid restrictions ease: City-wise details

Kawasaki dealerships reopen in India as Covid restrictions ease: City-wise details

2021 Triumph Speed Twin pre-bookings now open: India launch soon

2021 Triumph Speed Twin pre-bookings now open: India launch soon

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features

TVS signs MoU with CESL for EV charging station network in India

TVS signs MoU with CESL for EV charging station network in India

Tesla pulls the plug on Model S Plaid+: Elon Musk tweets why

Tesla pulls the plug on Model S Plaid+: Elon Musk tweets why

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4, Diavel 1260 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 18.49 lakh

BS6 Ducati Panigale V4, Diavel 1260 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 18.49 lakh

Nissan Magnite, Kicks available on subscription: Explained

Nissan Magnite, Kicks available on subscription: Explained

Video: Hyundai Santro stretched into a limousine! Big difference inside cabin

Video: Hyundai Santro stretched into a limousine! Big difference inside cabin

Skoda Kushaq production starts: Launch details, features, expected price

Skoda Kushaq production starts: Launch details, features, expected price

Exclusive! Yamaha FZ-X India launch on 18th June: Expected price, images, specs, details

Exclusive! Yamaha FZ-X India launch on 18th June: Expected price, images, specs, details

Zypp Electric launches EV fleet for last-mile delivery in Hyderabad: To expand to 500+ by September

Zypp Electric launches EV fleet for last-mile delivery in Hyderabad: To expand to 500+ by September

Royal Enfield Classic 350's June 2021 waiting period: Instant delivery in these cities

Royal Enfield Classic 350's June 2021 waiting period: Instant delivery in these cities

Updated Hyundai Aura launched: Dzire rival's new features, price

Updated Hyundai Aura launched: Dzire rival's new features, price

India's first 'electric vehicles-only area' to be developed at Statue of Unity

India's first 'electric vehicles-only area' to be developed at Statue of Unity

F1 2021: Perez wins explosive Azerbaijan GP as Verstappen, Hamilton lose out

F1 2021: Perez wins explosive Azerbaijan GP as Verstappen, Hamilton lose out

2021 MotoGP: Flawless victory for Oliveira with his and KTM's first win of season

2021 MotoGP: Flawless victory for Oliveira with his and KTM's first win of season

Green Mobility Push! CESL to supply over 30,000 electric two, three-wheelers in these states

Green Mobility Push! CESL to supply over 30,000 electric two, three-wheelers in these states