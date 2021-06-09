Lamborghini Huracan Evo rear-wheel drive, Mercedes-Benz GLS 600 launched in India

The luxury car market gets two new entries - Lamborghini Huracan Evo rear-wheel drive Spyder and Mercedes-Benz GLS 600.

Italian supercar brand Lamborghini launched the Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder in India (Rs 3.54 crore, ex-showroom) on Tuesday. The day also saw the launch of Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC (Rs 2.43 crore) by German carmaker Mercedes-Benz .

Expected to sell in double digits (both cars put together), Mercedes-Benz India said the India allocation of 50-plus units of the GLS 600 4MATIC has been booked even before the launch, and the next set of cars will be customised and delivered to customers by Q1-2022. Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India said the company’s CY2021 product strategy remains on track and “we expect further uptick in demand, especially for top-end products”.

In CY2019 Lamborghini sold a total of 52 cars, but in CY2020 sales dropped about 30%, and in CY2021 “we should perform better than in 2019,” said Sharad Agarwal, head of Lamborghini India. “In the supercar segment, the order bank is of more than six months. Cars that we have to deliver this year have already been ordered by customers. That’s why we know we should perform better than we did in 2019, provided there are no disruptions to the supply chain,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.