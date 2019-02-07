Lamborghini Huracan Evo launched at Rs 3.73 Crore : More powerful engine, better driving dynamics

Lamborghini India has today launched the new Huracan Evo in India at Rs 3.73 Crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Huracan comes with refreshed styling, better aerodynamics and more powerful engine.

In terms of looks, the car features a new front bumper, rear bumper, diffuser and new repositioned twin exhaust pipes which now sit higher compared to the earlier model. The new car also features a newly integrated ducktail spoiler for a more balanced downforce and drag. In terms of engine and mechanicals, the powerhouse has been carried over from the earlier Nürburgring record-holding Huracán Performante which was launched in India a few years back. The engine in question is the naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 unit which is good enough to churn out a ground shattering 600Nm of peak torque, along with 640hp of maximum power. The engine comes married to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. The new power figures push the car across the 100kmph line in 2.9seconds which is 0.3seconds less the previous model. Also, the car can cross the 200kmph barrier in just 9.0 seconds and does a top speed of 323.5 kmph.

The car now also comes with a new chassis control system called as Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI). What this system does is that it controls each aspect of the car’s driving dynamics. Also, the car now has the new generation of magnetorheological damping for better all-round performance. And the new systems packs rear-wheel steering and a new traction control system. In terms of interior and cabin updates, the car now comes with a new 8.4-inch capacitive touchscreen. The new touchscreen infotainment system has been added along with a new Apple Carplay and Android Auto system.

