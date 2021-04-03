Lamborghini Huracan EVO gets smarter: These new features now on offer

Lamborghini is the first carmaker to incorporate comprehensive in-car control by Amazon Alexa. Web radio and Apple CarPlay, already available on the Huracán EVO, are joined by Alexa and Android Auto on Huracán EVO 2021 models.

Automobili Lamborghini has enhanced the connected services offering in its Huracán EVO models from the beginning of 2021, comprising navigation, comfort, safety and entertainment functions. “Lamborghini Connect adds new ‘peace of mind’ services through connection to the Lamborghini UNICA app: a car-finder function, vehicle status report and geofencing functions. Remote updates for the Lamborghini Infotainment System are available ‘over the air’,” the company said in a statement. Lamborghini is the first carmaker to incorporate comprehensive in-car control by Amazon Alexa. Web radio and Apple CarPlay, already available on the Huracán EVO, are joined by Alexa and Android Auto on Huracán EVO 2021 models.

