Lamborghini had this to say in response to tweet saying Aston Martin makes better cars

Twitter pretty much opened a whole new world, especially for people who like to express most things that cross their mind. One such case was Scott Buszard, who tweeted to Lamborghini. Now, if you tweet to a brand as humongous as Lamborghini, you do it in no hope of receiving a reply whatsoever. But the Italian car manufacturer's social accounts handler was in no mood to let this go. See, Scott outwardly tweeted that Aston Martin makes better cars than Lamborghini, tagging both the brands in the tweet. He went on to say that Lamborghinis were toys and Aston Martins were the true gentlemen cars.

Apart from grammatical errors, Lamborghini's response was pretty much an accurate one. And folks at Aston Martin must've had a smile on their faces too. There's no doubt about an Aston Martin being a gentlemen's car. You do expect a sharply dressed man or woman to step out from an Aston but then it would be equally cool if they stepped out of a Lamborghini. Gentleman or hooligan, it's only a matter of perspective.

Hi Scott, have you ever drove a #Lamborghini? You can change your idea by coming at the Accademia, our official instructors will show and learn you how is a real super sports car: https://t.co/DtCBeUJ3av — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) May 17, 2018

Speaking of hilarious encounters between two brands, Ford Mustang is celebrating its 54th anniversary this year and it received a birthday wish from a rather unexpected source - Chevrolet.

Chevrolet filmed a short video with a man with a Mustang shaped cake. A car goes zooming past blowing out the candles and to say the least, it was the wrong car that blew out the candles. Watch video here: Chevrolet wishes Ford Mustang on its 54th anniversary in hilarious video: Spoiler – candles were blown out by the wrong car

Also read: Ad wars: When BMW, Audi, Mercedes Benz, Jaguar prove prowess through advertisements

Lamborghini must actually give a pat on the back to their Twitter handler and who wouldn't like to experience a Lamborghini on a track!