Lamborghini goes off-road with Huracan Sterrato, confirms launch next month

The house of raging bull had been planning to enter the off-road segment as it had unveiled the concept back in 2019.

Automobili Lamborghini is all set to take the wraps off its new all-terrain super car Huracan Sterrato next month. The carmaker has released three video teasers which showed the Sterrato, which translates to ‘Dirt Road’ in Italian, in action in different environments.

The pure NA V10 petrol engine-powered off-road supercar will also mark the end of the brand’s pure ICE vehicle production. Starting next year, the company will only introduce vehicles with electric motors, as it plans to begin the transition towards an all-electric future with hybrids and plug-in hybrids.

Fast forward to 2022, the Italian powerhouse geared up for the official debut of the multi-terrain friendly version of the Huracan set to take place at Art Basel in Miami, later this month.



The Sterrato is expected to sit down 2 inches higher than the standard Huracan. The car shares its 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10, which churns out 631 bhp, with the Huracan EVO.



Further, as the car is going off the road, it is given that the company will be making tweaks to its framework and suspension.



While Lamborghini has kept the details under its vest for the official launch, fans are expecting that the Sterraro will get an all-wheel drive to support its off-roading capabilities.

Lamborghini recently announced the launch of the Urus Performante, the track-oriented version of the SUV, in India in November 2022.