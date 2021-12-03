Lamborghini Esperienza GIRO India 2021 concludes after 550km drive from Delhi to Shimla

The specially curated event took owners of Lamborghinis on a scenic drive to Shimla while allowing them to soak in the sights and culture of the places that came along the way.

December 3, 2021
Lamborghini Esperienza GIRO India 2021

Lamborghini India recently concluded the Lamborghini Esperienza GIRO India 2021, an annual event hosted by the company for their customers. This event allows owners of Lamborghinis to experience a specially curated tour while driving around in their Italian sportscars and SUVs. The theme for this year was Pedal to The Peak and it took customers to the scenic mountains of Shimla.

50 owners participated in the event

The 550km drive started from Delhi and concluded in the picturesque mountains of Shimla. 50 Lamborghinis travelled in a convoy from NH48 and passed through the beautiful city of Chandigarh along the way. The convoy included cars like the Lamborghini Huracan, Aventador and the Urus, proving that these luxury cars perform just as well on Indian roads as they can on a race track. This trip lasted for 4 days and allowed customers to experience the local cuisines and culture of the three locations that they passed through.

Commenting on this journey, Sharad Agarwal, Head, Lamborghini India, said, “Lamborghini is known for its signature luxury lifestyle experience. The Lamborghini Esperienza GIRO allows us to introduce our customers to a truly one-of- a-kind driving experience that enables them to indulge in their passion for driving, while inspiring them to embrace long distance travels as they explore and discover India in all its glory, in their Lamborghinis. As Designers of Experiences, we curated this enriching escapade to convey the brand’s distinct sense of style and luxury while ensuring to evoke the emotions of passion and fulfilment that defines our customers’ relationships with their Lamborghinis.”

Lamborghinis driving through mountains of Shimla

As the fleet of Lamborghinis reached Shimla, their owners got a chance to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the cities and breath fresh air under clear blue skies. The oak and pine forests provided a lovely ambience and added to the entire experience.

