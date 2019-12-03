Lamborghini Esperienza GIRO India 2019 concludes with 30 supercars: All about this luxury multi-day drive experience

This year, the Lamborghini Esperienza GIRO India edition saw the participation by 30 Lamborghini owners who drove all the way from Bengaluru to Coimbatore to Ooty. The Lamborghini Esperienza GIRO is a program that has been designed for the Lamborghini owners for them to experience unforgettable multi-day driving experiences and adventures. During the drive, the participants also get to explore some of the most spectacular locations in the world in their cars. Lamborghini Esperienza GIRO India 2019 was organised between 29th November and 1st December 2019 and saw all the Lamborghini beauties like the Huracan Performante, Gallardo, Aventador SVJ and the Urus. The owners of the Lamborghini cars gathered for this outstanding driving experience across Bangalore, Coimbatore and the Nilgiri Hills or the Blue mountains, often called the Queen of Hills in Ooty.

Esperienza GIRO offers luxury experiences to the Lamborghini owners and hence, evokes the pleasure of driving, exclusivity and time spent in some high-end residences in which the participants get to experience some unique activities, five-star accommodations and exquisite dining for an unforgettable, multi-day driving experience. The Lamborghini Esperienza GIRO has been hosted in the past at some of the most exclusive destinations in the world.

Commenting on this, Sharad Agarwal, Head, Lamborghini India, said that Lamborghini is all about offering an incredible experience of luxury and lifestyle to its customers. This year, the brand saw an outstanding enthusiasm from all the like-minded Lamborghini owners who gathered to experience the ultimate driving thrill with their Lamborghini cars across scenic locations of South India. He added that Lamborghini Esperienza GIRO is the perfect way for the Lamborghini customers to fulfill their desire to drive on the roads, while living their passion for Lamborghini cars to the fullest.

Stay tuned with us for more such updates! Also, if you haven't please visit and subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.