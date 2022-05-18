Lamborghini developing its first LMDh prototype: Official debut in WEC 2024

Lamborghini has officially announced that it is developing its LMDh prototype. It will make its official debut in 2024 in the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship.

Lamborghini Squadra Corse is developing its first LMDh prototype. It will make its official debut in 2024 in the FIA World Endurance Championship (Hypercar class) and the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship (GTP class). Since 2015, this Italian supercar manufacturer has been competing at the pinnacle of GT racing, celebrating 40+ titles and some unique achievements.

Giorgio Sanna – Lamborghini Head of Motorsport

Now, the company’s commitment to the LMDh class is a step into the top level of sports car racing, allowing Lamborghini to compete for overall victories at the world’s most prestigious endurance races, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, 24 Hours at Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring. LMDh stands for Le Mans Daytona hybrid and gives the name to the new sports prototype race car category that will be debuting in 2023.

It gives the possibility to compete in both the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship in the highest class. For Lamborghini, the LMDh program will run in addition to Squadra Corse’s GT platform, consisting of Super Trofeo and GT3, which remains the core of its customer motorsport operation. Moreover, Lamborghini says that the LMDh will be a perfect fit with its scheduled transition to hybrid tech by the end of 2024.

Commenting on the announcement, Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini Chairman and CEO, said, “This step up into the highest echelon of sports car racing marks an important milestone for our company. We will be measuring ourselves against the very best, on the most demanding proving grounds. On one hand, this will give our successful motorsports program even more visibility, but it will also allow us to test future technologies: our LMDh prototypes will become our most sophisticated open laboratory on four wheels.”

Frédéric Lequien, FIA WEC CEO, commented, “We are honoured that Lamborghini will join the Hypercar class of FIA WEC from 2024. Lamborghini is an iconic brand but it has never competed in the premier class of endurance racing before. They will join the FIA WEC at a very exciting time in its history. For the 2024 season there will be an exceptional line-up of marques competing in our premier class. Lamborghini has been highly successful in other classes of endurance racing so we cannot wait to see them compete for overall victories at our iconic events.”

