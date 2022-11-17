Lamborghini delivers the last Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae

The release of the world’s first NFT to be auctioned together with a real super sports car pays homage to the last fully-aspirated Lamborghini V12

Lamborghini delivers the last-ever Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae coupe, together with the exclusive NFT created in collaboration with Krista Kim and Steve Aoki, to the auction-winning collector.

The Aventador Ultimae and a 1: 1 NFT was created in collaboration with two of the most iconic contemporary artists, Krista Kim and Steve Aoki, and put up for auction in April 2022.

The collector who won the car and the 1: 1 NFT thus becomes part of the iconic legacy of the brand, meeting Krista Kim personally and Steve Aoki virtually during the handover ceremony.

The Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae coupe is powered by a 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 that makes 770 bhp and 720 Nm of torque with the help of a 7-speed automatic gearbox. The Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae is available in both, coupe and roadster forms, while the former is limited to 350 units globally, the latter is limited to 250 units.