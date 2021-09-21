Lamborghini delivers 300th car in India: Urus super-SUV the best seller

There seems to be no stopping Lamborghini as it is reaching for the stars in India. The Italian supercar maker has already sold 300 vehicles in the country and is celebrating in style.

In order to commemorate the delivery of the 300th Lamborghini in the Indian market, the Italian automaker is celebrating in style. The second edition of Lamborghini Day India has come to a conclusion having hosted customers across the country over three consecutive weekends. This year, the Italian supercar maker delivered its 300th vehicle in the Indian market, unsurprisingly, a full third of them were the Urus SUV. Earlier this year, Lamborghini sold the 100th Urus in India and in quite a short time frame.

To mark the momentous milestones, Lamborghini invited its customers to a luxury escape with their cars. The slew of supercars and Urus super SUVs were driven through some exciting routes curated for the Lamborghini Experience.

Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India said, “We are delighted to announce the delivery of 300 Lamborghini cars in India and mark the Lamborghini Day celebrations with this milestone achievement along with our customers who have supported us in this journey. This year we have seen the exciting launches of Huracán EVO RWD Spyder, Urus Pearl Capsule and Urus Graphite Capsule as well as the Huracán STO in India. We also delivered the 100th Urus in India in the first quarter creating a benchmark of performance for the fastest 100 deliveries in the super-luxury sports car segment. This is a significant achievement in the super-luxury segment in India and we are extremely thrilled to celebrate the success with Lamborghini Owners.”

The Lamborghini Day was held over three consecutive weekends having customers drive from Mumbai-Pune, Bangalore-Hampi and New Delhi-Jewar respectively. Lamborghini claims that over 50 customers took part in the drive during all three events. The events concluded with an exclusive dining experience in Pune, Hampi and Delhi.

