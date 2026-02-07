Lamborghini delivers 252 units of Huracan in India in 12 years

Automobili Lamborghini has delivered its final Huracán supercar in India. The Huracán, which went on sale in India in 2014 replacing the Gallardo as the new entry-point for Lamborghini.
Decade of Performance
Since its launch, Lamborghini delivered 252 units of the fully imported Huracán in India, making it one of the brand’s most successful nameplates in the market. The first iteration, the LP 610-4, was launched at a price of Rs 3.43 crore, while the final unit delivered was the the Huracán Tecnica that went on sale in 2022, carried a base price of Rs 4.15 crore for the last unit.
Over its lifecycle, the Huracán family expanded into multiple variants, each carrying its signature V10 engine in different power outputs.
Hybrid Shift
Globally, production of the Huracán has now ended and model has been succeeded by the Lamborghini Temerario equipped with a petrol-hybrid powertrain. In India, deliveries of the Temerario are expected to commence from the second quarter of 2026, according to sources.