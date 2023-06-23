Lamborghini delivers 150th Huracan in India

The Huracan’s appearance and driving experience have made it a popular choice among car enthusiasts in India.

Lamborghini India is celebrating the delivery of the 150th Huracan in India as the sports car continues to set new records for the brand in the local market.

The first Huracan made its world debut in 2014 with the coupe version, followed by the Spyder and the rear-wheel-drive versions: the Performante in 2016 and the Performante Spyder in 2018 proved their performance capabilities, holding several lap records.

In 2019 the new Huracan EVO (coupe and Spyder) was introduced, featuring the next-generation V10 engine with enhanced driving dynamics and aerodynamics.

The Huracan STO (Super Trofeo Omologata) was launched in 2021, delivering Lamborghini’s motorsport experience and know-how in a homologated road car. Shortly after, the new Huracan Tecnica was launched in 2022 and then followed by Huracan Sterrato, the first all-terrain super sports car with a V10 engine and all-wheel drive.

Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, commented: “The delivery of the 150th Huracán in India is a testament to its appeal to customers in the super sports car segment who are looking for an emotionally charging experience of a race car’s powerful technology in everyday driving on the roads.”

The Huracan success that continued for nine years was contributed by new additions to the family with an offer of 12 road and three racing versions. The Huracan’s appearance and driving experience have made it a popular choice among car enthusiasts in India.