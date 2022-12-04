Lamborghini collaborates with Rhude for capsule collection

The partnership unveiled in Miami during Art Basel at the Lamborghini Beach Lounge, sees a capsule collection rendered with Rhude’s signature premium finishes, Villaseñor’s eye for pacesetting design and both houses’ distinct branding.

Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has announced its collaboration with Rhude, a Los Angeles-based design venture.

The OEM says the collaboration is in honour of the first all-terrain super sports car, the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato. The partnership unveiled in Miami during Art Basel at the Lamborghini Beach Lounge, sees a capsule collection rendered with Rhude’s signature premium finishes, Villaseñor’s eye for pacesetting design and both houses’ distinct branding. The collaboration celebrates the Huracán Sterrato, which also premiered this week in Miami.

“The Rhude x Automobili Lamborghini capsule collection has been expressly created to reflect the design innovation and cutting-edge style synonymous with both our brands. This is just a taste of what’s to come,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO, Automobili Lamborghini.

Rhuigi Villasenor, Founder and Creative Director, Rhude is said to have been drawn to autosports and high-performance cars. Lamborghini, in particular, holds special meaning: the designer both drives a Urus and lives and works in the brand’s home country of Italy.

“Cars and Fashion are two of my favorite life joys, being able to marry these fields in a modern and intriguing approach excited me, I’m so thrilled for the world to see what we cook up here. Can’t thank the Lamborghini team enough for believe in my vision and letting me bring this to life,” said Villasenor.

The capsule features jackets, cargo pants, polo shirts, tees, flat-brim hats, ‘soft toolbox’ duffels and more. It fuses influences from different cues, melding a military surplus aesthetic–with a focus on canvases and twills–and direct links to Lamborghini’s automotive legacy, such as with vent-mimicking details on the back of a half-zip anorak (inspired by the lines on Lamborghini’s original Countach model, which was produced from 1974 to 1990, as well as those on the Huracan Sterrato).

An aviator jacket features patches with both Rhude and Lamborghini’s iconography, while a varsity jacket boldly spells out ‘Automobili Lamborghini’ across the shoulders.

The Rhude x Automobili Lamborghini capsule collection, which ranges in price from $295 – $2,995 (Rs 24,000 to Rs 2.4 lakh) will be available from mid-December 2022. The collaboration will continue with Rhude’s next collection, Autumn-Winter 2023, which will be revealed in Paris in January.