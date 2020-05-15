Lamborghini launches first-ever collectible digital stamps featuring Huracán EVO RWD Spyder

Each Lamborghini stamp is a “single” digital object: its history and uniqueness are guaranteed by Blockchain technology. The stamp can be purchased, collected, or resold exactly like a paper stamp.

Automobili Lamborghini in collaboration with Bitstamps has launched its first digital stamp via an App designed to create and collect digital stamps. The Sant’Agata Bolognese company’s first collaboration is dedicated to the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder, which was unveiled at the beginning of May 2020 online through augmented reality. This was the first launch for the company after the company’s reopening after the COVID-19 shutdown. The Bitstamps App can be downloaded at Google Play Store, Apple App Store and at Bitstamps app.

The stamp is part of a themed series called The Automobili Lamborghini Collection is dedicated to the history of Automobili Lamborghini and over 20 of its most iconic cars. The Huracán EVO RWD Spyder stamp is now available by downloading the Bitstamps App, and will be issued in a limited and numbered edition of 20,000 pieces.

Within their collection album, Lamborghini fans will be able to store their stamps, check the progress of their collection and the stamps not yet acquired, decide whether to give them as a gift by sending them with an e-card, or resell them on the Marketplace that will open in the next few months.

Earlier this month, Lamborghini launched the new Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder using Augmented Reality (AR) for the first time on its official website lamborghini.com. Using Apple’s AR Quick Look, the company brought its latest V10 super sports car directly to customers and fans through an iPhone or iPad. While looking at the Lamborghini website, users can simply tap “See in AR” and the new open-top rear-wheel-drive model can be admired in people’s driveways or sitting rooms.

The new V10 Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder has been equipped with a specially tuned Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS). The V10 with 610 hp and 560 Nm of torque, same as the coupé version, allows a 0-100 km/h acceleration of just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 324 km/h.

