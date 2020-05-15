Lamborghini launches first-ever collectible digital stamps featuring Huracán EVO RWD Spyder

Each Lamborghini stamp is a “single” digital object: its history and uniqueness are guaranteed by Blockchain technology. The stamp can be purchased, collected, or resold exactly like a paper stamp.

By:Published: May 15, 2020 3:21:45 PM

Lamborghini Bitstamp digital stamps huracan evo rwd spyder

Automobili Lamborghini in collaboration with Bitstamps has launched its first digital stamp via an App designed to create and collect digital stamps. The Sant’Agata Bolognese company’s first collaboration is dedicated to the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder, which was unveiled at the beginning of May 2020 online through augmented reality. This was the first launch for the company after the company’s reopening after the COVID-19 shutdown. The Bitstamps App can be downloaded at Google Play Store, Apple App Store and at Bitstamps app.

The stamp is part of a themed series called The Automobili Lamborghini Collection is dedicated to the history of Automobili Lamborghini and over 20 of its most iconic cars. The Huracán EVO RWD Spyder stamp is now available by downloading the Bitstamps App, and will be issued in a limited and numbered edition of 20,000 pieces.

Each stamp is a “single” digital object: its history and uniqueness are guaranteed by Blockchain technology. The stamp can be purchased, collected, or resold exactly like a paper stamp.

Within their collection album, Lamborghini fans will be able to store their stamps, check the progress of their collection and the stamps not yet acquired, decide whether to give them as a gift by sending them with an e-card, or resell them on the Marketplace that will open in the next few months.

Also read: Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD Spyder launched: Droptop that does 0-100 km/h in 3.5 sec

Earlier this month, Lamborghini launched the new Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder using Augmented Reality (AR) for the first time on its official website lamborghini.com. Using Apple’s AR Quick Look, the company brought its latest V10 super sports car directly to customers and fans through an iPhone or iPad. While looking at the Lamborghini website, users can simply tap “See in AR” and the new open-top rear-wheel-drive model can be admired in people’s driveways or sitting rooms.

The new V10 Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder has been equipped with a specially tuned Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS). The V10 with 610 hp and 560 Nm of torque, same as the coupé version, allows a 0-100 km/h acceleration of just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 324 km/h.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan gets price hike: Here's how much!

BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan gets price hike: Here's how much!

Four brilliant custom designs for Jawa Forty Two: Adventure style and Cafe Racer

Four brilliant custom designs for Jawa Forty Two: Adventure style and Cafe Racer

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 now costlier: Here is how much the price has increased

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 now costlier: Here is how much the price has increased

Honda Gold Wing: World's first motorcycle with Apple CarPlay now also supports Android Auto

Honda Gold Wing: World's first motorcycle with Apple CarPlay now also supports Android Auto

BS6 Bajaj Platina 100 launched at Rs 47,763: Here's what all has changed!

BS6 Bajaj Platina 100 launched at Rs 47,763: Here's what all has changed!

Tesla's new low-cost, million-mile batteries to make EVs as affordable as petrol cars

Tesla's new low-cost, million-mile batteries to make EVs as affordable as petrol cars

Bajaj Pulsar 150 price hiked: Costlier than Honda Unicorn

Bajaj Pulsar 150 price hiked: Costlier than Honda Unicorn

Now get 100% refund on Hero Electric scooters for upto 3-day return: Online discounts extended till 31st May!

Now get 100% refund on Hero Electric scooters for upto 3-day return: Online discounts extended till 31st May!

F1 2021: Ferrari confirm Carlos Sainz for 2021-22 as Ricciardo moves to McLaren

F1 2021: Ferrari confirm Carlos Sainz for 2021-22 as Ricciardo moves to McLaren

Datsun Go and Go+ BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Datsun Go and Go+ BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Lockdown 4.0: Bajaj Auto extends warranty, free service period again, now valid till July 2020

Lockdown 4.0: Bajaj Auto extends warranty, free service period again, now valid till July 2020

Mumbai Uber driver's ingenious shield against Coronavirus will leave you amazed

Mumbai Uber driver's ingenious shield against Coronavirus will leave you amazed

Top sub-4m BS6 diesel sedans under Rs 10 lakh: Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and more

Top sub-4m BS6 diesel sedans under Rs 10 lakh: Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and more

Challenging traffic challans from home gets easier! Delhi gets more Virtual Courts

Challenging traffic challans from home gets easier! Delhi gets more Virtual Courts

Remembering Royal Enfield 'Flying Flea': Super lightweight RE125 that helped English troops during WWII

Remembering Royal Enfield 'Flying Flea': Super lightweight RE125 that helped English troops during WWII

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long-Term Road Test: Pros & cons after 4 months, 3,250 km!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long-Term Road Test: Pros & cons after 4 months, 3,250 km!

TVS Jupiter BS6 range prices hiked: Activa 6g rival costlier by this much

TVS Jupiter BS6 range prices hiked: Activa 6g rival costlier by this much

BMW launches Extended Care+: Electrical check-up to prep your car for monsoon

BMW launches Extended Care+: Electrical check-up to prep your car for monsoon

How Volkswagen India plans to ensure customer safety from Covid-19

How Volkswagen India plans to ensure customer safety from Covid-19

Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 price increased: Hiked by this much

Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 price increased: Hiked by this much