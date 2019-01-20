Lamborghini Aventador SVJ to launch in India tomorrow : The fastest production car around Nurburgring circuit!

The exotic carmaker from Italy, Lamborghini is all set to launch its new Aventador Superveloce Jota (SVJ) in the Indian market. The launch of the new Lamborghini will take place tomorrow in Bangalore. The new Aventador Superveloce Jota (SVJ) is also called the king of the Nurburgring, and that’s because the car has clocked the fastest lap time record at Germany's Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit ever created by any production car till date. The car broke Porsche 911 GT2 RS’ record by hitting a lap time of 6:44:97 for this 12.9 mile course. While before the Porsche, it was the Lamborghini Huracan Performante who held the same record back in 2017.

Talking about the flagship Lamborghini, the car features SVJ's patented Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva 2.0 active-aero system and is built purely on carbon fibre and aluminium. To make it faster around the corners, the car deploys four-wheel steering, better aero-loading to the inner wheel, enhanced suspension along with its active aero system, which makes it lightning fast around the curves.

The new Lamborghini gets a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine which churns out a herculean output figure in the form of 770bhp of maximum power and 720Nm of peak torque. The engine comes married to a 7-speed Independent Shifting Rod transmission. In terms of performance figures, the car is right at the top hitting 0-60mph timing in just 2.8seconds, at the same time, the raging bull from Italy can do a top speed run of 349kmph.

What makes this SVJ highly unique is the fact that Lamborghini Aventador model is close to reaching its final production years.

Stay tuned as Express Drives update you with its Indian price tag straight from the launch event.