Lamborghini Aventador SVJ sets a new record ahead of its global unveil

Italian sportscar maker, Lamborghini has set another record around the famous Nürburgring track with the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ setting the fastest lap. The new super sports car from the House of the Raging Bull completed the lap in 6:44.97 minutes making it fastest production car to do so. The camouflaged Lamborghini Aventador SVJ driven by Marco Mapelli tacked the challenge on the 20.6 km long track in front of the company R&D team.

So what does the J stands for in the Aventador SVJ? Now this new version of Aventador will be unveiled at the upcoming Monetary Week.“The Aventador SVJ takes the Jota suffix, following the Lamborghini tradition for denoting a car’s track-focused talent. This new car is the convergence of Lamborghini technologies to produce a super sports car that transcends current performance benchmarks,” explained Stefano Domenicali, Automobili Lamborghini Chairman & CEO.

The Aventador SVJ is made of lightweight materials and claims a better weight-to-power ratio of only 1.98 kg/hp, giving a massive boost to the car's overall power. The set-up of the Aventador SVJ has been entirely re-engineered to improve its four-wheel-drive system, rear-wheel steering and ESC. The steering too has been retuned and overall the car is significantly stiffer than the standard Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SV.

“This is another demonstration of the exceptional skill and teamwork of the dedicated personnel within Automobili Lamborghini: the R&D team, as well as our test drivers, and of course partners such as Pirelli,” added Maurizio Reggiani, Chief Technical Officer.

In 2015, the Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SV itself completed the Nurburgring track in less than 7-minutes, and in 2016 the Huracán Performante set the Nürburgring Nordschleife production car record, with a lap time of 6:52:01, which it held until last September.