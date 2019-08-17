Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster revealed: Looks as extravagant as a Lambo should

At Pebble Beach this year, Lamborghini has revealed not one, but two limited-edition models as a tribute to the brand’s past and its racing pedigree. While at Geneva 2019, we witnessed the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63, the folks at Sant’Agata Bolognese that a drop-top of the special modal was in order. Additionally, they have also revealed Huracan Evo GT Celebration which as the name suggests, celebrates the brands racing history and pedigree.

Like the hardtop before, the Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster pays homage to the brand’s history, as the 63 in the name and the decals stand for 1963, the year Lamborghini was born. It will see a limited run of just 63 units and will be powered by the same naturally aspirated V12 engine which develops 770hp and 720Nm of torque. 0-100kmph takes just 2.8 seconds while 0-200kmph can be achieved in just 8.8 seconds. Flat out, it will do 350kmph. Lamborghini says that the 63 lucky owners will begin receiving their special edition Aventador SVJ 63 Roadsters from 2020.

As for the Huracan Evo GT Celebration, it is a tribute to the Huracan GT3 Evo which won the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring for two consecutive seasons. But the heartbreaking news is that all the 36 cars which will be powered by the same V10 engine as the race car, will only be available in the North American market. The car is draped in the livery of the GRT Grasser Racing Team with the combination of Verde Egeria green and Arancio Aten orange. Both models will be on display at The Quail for Monterey Car Week.