Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 deliveries begin in India: Only 63 units to be built

Ours is a country which has got car customer with really good tastes. Case in point is the first delivery of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63. Yes, this ultra exclusive car has got its first customer in India. The lucky guy, doesn't wish to be named, is from Bangalore. So, Bangalore folks keep an eye! The Rs 8 crore plus car is exclusive in the sense only 63 units will be made world-wide. Lamborghini along with its Ad Personam team has created these one-off speed machines.

Lamborghini had launched the Aventador SVJ in India late last year and the first delivery happened in December. Even this one went to a Bangalore customer (time to shift bases). The Aventador SVJ 63 was launched a couple of months ago and boasts 0-100kmph time of 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 350kmph plus. This car has Lambo's most powerful V12 motor of all times - 770hp/720Nm. The car uses a 7-speed AMT but not of the same level you will find in the Marutis and Renaults. It promises a scintillating shift time and with no head nods. Lambo also claims a 0-200kmph time slightly north of 8.5s.

The SVJ 63's suspension has also been worked upon to provide higher mechanical and aerodynamic grip. Lamborghini has stiffened the anti-roll bars stiffness by up to 50 per cent compared to the Aventador SV. There is also the four-wheel drive system that features improved torque split to maximise traction. This allows for up to 3 per cent more torque to be sent to the rear wheels

Like other makers, Lambo too will have to resort to electric technology in the future. Their recently unveiled Sian hypercar is proof that future for Lambo could be hybrids. Other supercar makers are slowly moving toward electric as is evident from the Porsche Taycan and Pininfarina Battista.