Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae unveiled in India. The Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae is a limited edition sportscar and the last of the naturally-aspirated V12s from the Italian carmaker.

Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae unveiled in India. The last of the naturally-aspirated Lamborghini V12 sits between the Aventador SVJ and the Aventador S in the carmaker’s lineup and will be available in limited numbers and as per the carmaker, all are sold out. As of now, India gets one unit of the Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae. The Italian carmaker has not revealed the pricing.

The new Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae will be available in both coupe and roadster (convertible) versions. The coupe version is limited to 350 units globally, while the roadster is limited to 250 units for the entire world.

Also Read: Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae – All you need to know

The Italian sports car features extensive use of carbon fibre and aluminium to keep the car as strong and rigid as possible while also keeping it light, tipping the scale at 1,550 kg. Also, the Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae is longer than a Mahindra XUV700 and wider than a Toyota Fortuner, just to remind one of the car’s size.

Length 4,868 mm Width 2,098 mm Height 1,136 mm Wheelbase 2,700 mm Weight 1,550 kg Weight distribution 43% (F) – 57% (R)

The use of exotic materials continues on the inside as well, with the seats, dash, and roof wrapped in Alcantara. Speaking of the interiors, the Aventador does not get a fancy touchscreen system, however,

it features a digital instrument cluster, and massage functions built into the seats.

Powering the LP780-4 Ultimae is a naturally-aspirated 6,498cc V12 that makes 770 bhp and 720 Nm with the help of a 7-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels via an AWD system. The Italian bull can accelerate from a standstill to 100 kmph in 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 355 kmph.

Directing all this power from the engine to the road are 20-inch alloy wheels up front and 21-inch wheels at the rear, pushrod suspensions, and fixed aluminium monoblock callipers with carbon-ceramic brakes, and an active rear wing, amongst others. Also, Lamborghini offers a host of customising options to make the car unique.

In terms of competition, the new Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae will continue to fight against the Ferrari 812, Aston Martin DBS, a host of McLarens, and other super exotic cars from other carmakers in India and globally.