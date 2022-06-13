Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae – All you need to know

The new Lamborghini LP780-4 Ultimae will be launched in India on the 15th and here’s all you need to know about the limited edition, the last of the naturally aspirated V12 Lamborghini sports car.

New sports car launches are exciting and especially when it’s from marques such as Ferrari or Lamborghini. That said, the VW-owned Italian carmaker is set to launch the Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae in India on the 15th, which sits between the Aventador SVJ and the Aventador S.

What’s more interesting is the fact that the upcoming Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae will be available in a coupe as well as a convertible spec, while only limited examples will make it to India. Here’s all you need to know about the Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae before its official launch in India.

Styled to mean business

Ask any older supercar fan from around the world and they will tell you that Lamborghinis are the ultimate pin-up material. Take any of the older Lamborghinis, right from the Countach, they have always had a radical design that looks as if the car is moving fast even when standing still. The new LP780-4 Ultimae is no different.

The Lamborghini LP780-4 Ultimae does not sport towering spoilers to keep the car down at high speeds, nor does it sport extreme bodywork. What the LP780-4 Ultimae does get is an active rear wing with three positions and folds into the rear of the car when not active. The Lamborghini gets scissor doors and a rear diffuser, to keep aerodynamics in check.

The stance

The new Lamborghini LP780-4 Ultimae is not a small car. The supercar measures 4,868 mm in length, 2,098 mm in width, 1,136 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. This means that the Ultimae is longer than a Mahindra XUV700 and wider than a Toyota Fortuner.

The sportscar gets a front track that measures 1,720 mm and 1,680 mm at the rear while weighing 1,550 kg. Other details include a 43% – 57% front and rear weight distribution, and a completely panelled underbody.

The details that matter

The Lamborghini Ultimae is made of a carbon-fibre monocoque chassis with aluminium in the front and rear frames. Other parts such as the rear air inlets and spoiler are made of carbon fibre as well, while other panels are made using aluminium and synthetic materials. Inside, the Lamborghini gets exotic materials as well, such as Alcantara seats and upholstery, massage function built into the seats, and more. Sadly, there is no touchscreen infotainment system, but who cares!

The car gets carbon-ceramic brakes with fixed aluminium monoblock callipers, push rod suspension on all four corners, forged alloy wheels, 20-inch front and 21-inch rear tyres, and a host of customisation features from the carmaker to make every single car unique.

The last of the V12s

Probably the most important aspect that makes the new Lamborghini LP780-4 Ultimae special is its naturally aspirated V12, the last of it. Climate change is killing big powerful internal combustion engines and the world is moving on to forced induction, hybrid and electric power.

Powering the Lamborghini LP780-4 Ultimae is a 6,498cc liquid-cooled V12 that makes a whopping 770 bhp and 720 Nm with the help of a 7-speed automatic gearbox that uses a dual plate clutch. Power is sent to all four wheels via an electronically controlled Haldex gen-IV all-wheel-drive system that helps the LP780-4 Ultimae accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 355 kmph.

Truly limited

Now, to understand how limited the Lamborghini LP780-4 Ultimae is, we need to look at its production numbers. The Italian marque will make 350 coupes (hard top) and 250 convertibles, 600 in total for the entire world. This means that only a fraction of these numbers will come to India, perhaps even single digits, which means that all the cars are presold, having found their Indian owners already.