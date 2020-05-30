Lamborghini and LEGO team up to bring 3,696-piece Sián FKP 37 scale model

Lamborghini and LEGO recreate the Sián FKP 37—the most powerful Lamborghini produced. The said model flaunts scissor doors, which open to reveal the intricately recreated cockpit, along with a fully-functioning 8-speed sequential gearbox that is controlled by a movable paddle gearshift. The model measures 5-inch (13-cm) in height, 23-inch (60-cm) in length and 9-inch (25-cm) in width.

By:Updated: May 30, 2020 5:40:47 PM

Automobili Lamborghini and the LEGO Group have partnered to produce the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37: a 3,696-piece, 1:8 scale model that embodies the power and stunning looks of the hybrid Lamborghini super sports car. Originally revealed at Frankfurt Auto Show 2019, the Sián’s futuristic features are authentically recreated in the LEGO Technic model, including a replica of the V12 engine; a moveable rear spoiler; front and rear suspension; and steering powered by a wheel complete with the Automobili Lamborghini badge. The model boasts of scissor doors, which open to reveal the intricately recreated cockpit, with a fully-functioning eight-speed sequential gearbox controlled by a movable paddle gearshift. The model measures 5-inch (13-cm) high, 23-inch (60-cm) long and 9-inch (25-cm) wide.

“The LEGO brick is an icon in the same way as a Lamborghini super sports car,” said Stefano Domenicali, chairman & CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “They both embody the pursuit of design perfection.” The LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 will be available directly from LEGO stores and LEGO.com from June 1, then in many retailers globally from August 1 onwards.

