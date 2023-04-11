Ladakh MP slams Maruti for Jimny’s ad shoot: Here’s how netizens react

Maruti Suzuki has faced stern criticism from Ladakh’s MP for shooting the upcoming Jimny’s TVC in a ‘fragile ecosystem’. The prices of the Jimny SUV will be revealed in India next month.

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the launch of the much-awaited Jimny 5-door SUV. However, ahead of its official price announcement, the company has faced stern criticism from Ladakh’s MP for shooting Jimny’s TVC in a ‘fragile ecosystem’. A 15-second video has gone viral on the internet which shows the Maruti Suzuki Jimny being driven through the Pangong Pso Lake.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny’s Ladakh ad shoot:

I condemn @Maruti_Corp's irresponsible advertisement act. The fragile ecosystem should not be destroyed for the sake of commercial gain. I urge the administration to halt the shooting & take legal action as necessary. Let's preserve the unique beauty of Ladakh for future gen. pic.twitter.com/2IaC4vUkcI — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) April 10, 2023

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jamyang Tsering Namgyal is the Lok Sabha MP from Ladakh. He posted this above-embedded video on his Twitter profile condemning India’s largest carmaker’s ‘irresponsible advertisement act’. The video of Jimny’s TVC ad being shot at Pangong Pso has got viral on the internet and has drawn a mixed response from the netizens.

Also Read: Upcoming cars in India in April 2023: Maruti Fronx to MG Comet EV

Here’s how netizens reacted on Jimny’s TVC shoot in Ladakh

Namgyal wrote on Twitter, “I condemn @Maruti_Corp’s irresponsible advertisement act. The fragile ecosystem should not be destroyed for the sake of commercial gain. I urge the administration to halt the shooting & take legal action as necessary. Let’s preserve the unique beauty of Ladakh for future gen.”

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Price and specifications

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will be a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed automatic transmission with an AllGrip Pro 4X4 system for superior off-road capabilities. It will be launched next month and is expected to be priced from Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: Top 10 Safest Cars in India with Global NCAP rating: Virtus, Slavia, XUV700 & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.