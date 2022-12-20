Kylian Mbappe’s car collection: what cars does the world’s highest-paid footballer own?

Kylian Mbappe’s Luxurious Car Collection: Be it on the field or off it, the PSG star is driven by pace and his passion for speed is well represented by his luxurious car collection.

Kylian Mbappe – the French forward and 2022 World Cup Golden Boot winner is known for his pace. Be it on the field or off it, the PSG star is driven by pace and his passion for speed is well represented by his luxurious car collection.

Here is a quick look at Mbappe’s top drives-

Kylian Mbappe Car Collection 2022:

Ferrari 488 Pista



Ferraris are very common among footballers. And for a striker as fast as Mbappe, a Ferrari is a must-have.

The Ferrari 488 Pista, owned by the Frenchman, boasts a 3.9-litre V8 engine that churns out 701 bhp of maximum power and 768 Nm of peak torque. Its top speed is governed at 311 kmph.



The Frenchman spent €527,350 to bring home this beauty.



Mercedes-Benz V Class

Mbappe also owns this premium MPV from Mercedes-Benz, which has a 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox. It churns out 161 bhp of max power and 380 Nm of peak torque.



It gets a top speed of 195 kmph and can clock 0-100 kmph in 11.1 seconds. This car has been priced at €134,552.



Volkswagen Touareg

The 23-year-old French forward brought home the Volkswagen Touareg SUV. This five-seater SUV comes with multiple engine options. The diesel trims get a 3.0-litre V6 engine and a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8.



The petrol trims, on the other hand, include a 2.0-litre L4 and a 3.0-litre V6 engine. The 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine churns out 241 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque. This SUV is priced at €105,425.



Apart from this, Mbappe also owns a Volkswagen Tiguan, which is an unusual choice from the Frenchman considering his stature.

Volkswagen Multi Van

Mbappe also has one Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV) in his cars collection. The Volkswagen Multi Van is a five-seater MUV features a 3.2-litre V6 diesel engine, mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, that churns out 230 bhp and gives a torque of 315 Nm.

Kylian Mbappe has reached the pinnacle of world football at just 23 years old and is one of the most financially successful athletes in the world.

The Frenchman’s hattrick in the FIFA World Cup final against Argentina at Lusail Stadium in Qatar is a testimony to why the Frenchman is the most sought after player in the world with a current market value of Rs 1,400 crore (per TransferMarkt). It is estimated that the PSG forward will earn $128 million for the 2022-23 season.