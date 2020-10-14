Kogo Trip-tracker review: Loaded with features, useful but expensive

The Kogo Trip-tracker is the ideal travel companion that keeps a track of the places you've visited as well as helps generate AI videos and carousels of the images you took during the journey.

Imagine this plot! You are on a trip and there you have someone beside you taking pictures and documenting each and every place you visit. This agent is working silently in the background and is active whenever you’re in motion. Moreover, even if your car is full and there is no space for “him”, it will still help you out with the images, geotagging them, sorting and all. Wonderful, ain’t it and the stuff dreams are made of? Well, the Kogo Travel App does it all and is now available in online as well as offline stores as well. It costs a whopping Rs 7,749 and comes with an inbuilt SIM. To make it work on your phone, you need to download the Kogo app which is there on both Android as well as Apple platforms. While the app is free for all, the platform was updated recently to include a few other features. These new features fall under the premium category and are on a chargeable basis (Rs 1,499/year).

However, as an introductory offer, Kogo is offering these premium features for free. These premium features include automated trip videos, asking for recommendations from fellow Kogo users, winning rewards and recognition through completing travel tasks, live help as well as SoS and more. One can even direct message fellow users and even make carousels or videos of their existing photos through the app.

How does it function?

The Kogo Trip-tracker uses multiple sensors and is a small black device. It comes with a battery charger. There is no visual indicator that the battery of the device is full but on the app it shows up. It usually takes anywhere between 3-4 hours to be fully charged. Once charged, the device battery stays on for around 10-12 days. Once up and connected, the SIM captures the location once the vehicle is in motion. This means even when you stop somewhere, the system captures it and on the app you will be asked if you stopped for a bio break or for food, fuel…You can also put a note on if there are any places to stay nearby or the review of the place you stayed.

How does it help me?

As a Kogo user, you can track and see if there are any other travellers on the same route. One can exchange notes or at times the safest or most scenic route to a similar spot. Interesting spots and especially during corona – the restaurants can also be detailed on the app. With the new feature rolled out, one can also retrace the path they took during the trip. Similar to how one wants to share their images and videos on social media platforms, it can be done on the Kogo app and at the same time, on Facebook and Instagram as well. In short, a one stop for all the social media attraction. One though has to manually upload the images they want the world to see. Kogo app will not automatically pick the images you click as there are chances of duplication or perhaps the wrong pout that goes online. Images or videos from a GoPro too can be uploaded on the Kogo app.

As you can see, the Kogo app will be an ideal travel companion if you move around a lot. It will also put you in touch with like-minded folks and perhaps have company during the travel. I did a Delhi-Mumbai trip and was quite impressed with the device and the fact that it will occupy less space than your average sanitiser bottle.

Drawbacks

The initial understanding of the system is a bit complicated but nonetheless one will pick it up real quick. The torture of adding another app to your ecosystem is another thing I am averse to. I found the price to be quite steep and while it is a one-time investment, this one is for the hardcore travelers and the like. If you’re someone who is lazy to move themselves or their cars once in six months, this isn’t for you.

What the founders say

Kogo Trip-tracker was brought to light by two serial entrepreneurs Praveer Kochhar and Raj K Gopalakrishnan. The latter told us that, “While Corona brought the world to a grinding halt, we worked overtime to add the maximum value to the product for our users. The result is 7 new features and 41 feature enhancements in KOGO 2.0, which I can confidently say is at par with the best platforms in the world today, in terms of performance, features and architecture. But the big delight for users is AI trip videos. Creating Trip videos (amateur or vlogs) has plagued travellers globally. They never did it, because it required skill and time. We have completely automated the process with our proprietary AI Video Engine. Finish a trip and it’s like Magic. A freshly minted video created automatically, with pictures, routes, stats, animation, graphics and music. I truly believe we have opened the floodgates to a boom of user generated videos.”

