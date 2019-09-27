Koenigsegg Regera clocks 0-400-0 kmph in 31.49 seconds: Beats its own world record!

The Koenigsegg Regera has beaten its own world record. Yes, the hypercar from the land of Sweden has managed to clock a time of 31.49 seconds while going from 0 kmph to 400 kmph and then back. This is 1.8 seconds faster than its previous attempt in which it managed to achieve this in 33.29 seconds. However, the new time posted by the Koenigsegg Regera is close to 10 seconds faster than the Buggati Chiron which managed to do the same in 41.96 seconds. The new world record in the Regera was set by Sonny Persson, Koenigsegg's factory driver at the Rada airfield in Sweden. In the final run, in which the Koenigsegg Regera broke the world record, it managed to do a 0-400 kmph in 22.87 seconds and slowed down to 0 kmph in 8.62 seconds.

Koenigsegg has released a video of the Regera doing its run at Rada airfield. At the end of the same, Christian Von Koenigsegg says that the car has actually broken more than one record. In terms of top-speed, the Regera is yet to beat the Chiron which recently managed a top speed of 490 kmph and hence, holds the world record for the fastest production car. The video ends on a cliffhanger with a 'hold my beer' moment from Sonny Persson in relation to Christian Von Koenigsegg's top-speed remark. So we might hear the news of a new world record from the brand soon.

The Koenigsegg Regera is powered by a 5.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine which is paired to a hybrid system that has three electric motors with a combined power output of 1500 hp of power. This engine is paired to a single-speed transmission which transfers this massive power to the rear wheels. The company says that by not using a conventional gearbox, it has saved weight and also the loss of power that occurs in a traditional drivetrain.