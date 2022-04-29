Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut revealed; Claims 531km/hr

As per the company, the Graphite Grey Absolut will now become an official factory testing vehicle, and will be leading the Jesko Absolut program.

The pre-production Jesko Attack was first released mid-2021 and is now joined by its sibling, the Koenigsegg Graphite Grey Jesko Absolut with Tang Orange stripes. Holding a 5-litre twin-turbo V8 engine in its heart, the Jesko Absolut producing a mind-numbing 1600bhp of power and a peak torque of 1500 Nm while being mated to a 9-speed transmission.



As per the company, the Graphite Grey Absolut will now become an official factory testing vehicle, and will be leading the Jesko Absolut program.

As per Koenigsegg’s test driver Markus Lundh,“The Absolut feels very natural to drive. Because of its seamless shifting, whether up or down, everything just happens much faster. There are no delays, it is very responsive and behaves exactly the way you would want it to.”

“We spent thousands of hours in CFD calculations. We’ve streamlined this car from not just an aerodynamic and design perspective, but also from a high-speed stability perspective. As a result, the Jesko Absolut has a phenomenally low drag of only 0.278 Cd. The name Absolut comes from the fact that this is the absolute fastest Koenigsegg we will ever make,” says CEO and Founder Christian von Koenigsegg.