Pontiac Firebird ‘Kitt’ is coming back to the big screen! Knight Rider film in the works

Knight Rider was a show that ran from 1982 to 1986, spanning four seasons. It starred David Hasselhoff as Michael Knight, who drove a talking Pontiac Firebird Trans Am named KITT (short for Knight Industries Two Thousand).

Photo: Nonstop80s

You remember Kitt, don’t you? The super smart Pontiac Firebird Trans Am that could talk in the hit television series from the 80s that got David Hasselhoff’s career flying, Knight Rider. Yes, the very same. A report on Deadline states that Knight Rider is making a comeback for the big screen thanks to Spyglass Media Group that has teamed up with Atomic Monster’s James Wan and Michael Clear.

Knight Rider television series first aired in 1982 and four seasons went on until 1986. The series got so popular that there were more films, TV spinoffs, books, video games, and even a Knight Rider convention called KnightCon.

Details about the plot, the cast, the car, basically everything are being kept under wraps but the Deadline report further states that it could be a present-day take while retaining the anti-establishment tone of the original plot.

James Wan is the director behind Aquaman and will be developing the film based on Knight Rider, writing will be done by videogame writer and screenwriter TJ Fixman. After the announcement was made, Fixman tweeted” “Knight Rider was one of my favourite shows as a kid, so this feels like I just stepped through a time portal and high-fived my 8-year old self.”

So far, it is only a guessing game. Will David Hasselhof make a cameo? Will it be a modern equivalent of the Pontiac Firebird for Kitt? If so, will the Trans Am make a cameo? Will we hear the amazing Knight Rider theme song again? Who will play the Knight?

