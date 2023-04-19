kl rahul car collection

KL Rahul’s car collection is something to admire, as the Indian cricketer has some exclusive cars and SUVs.

One of the popular names in the Indian cricket team is KL Rahul, who’s known for his wicket-keeping skills and as a batsman. The Bangalore-based player was recently in the news for his wedding, however, we are speaking about Rahul again, this time about his collection of cars.

Cricketers often own expensive or exclusive cars and KL Rahul is no different. Today, we take a look at some of the cars owned by KL Rahul.

KL Rahul’s car collection

Lamborghini Huracan Spyder

What’s better than a two-seater Lamborghini? Well, a convertible Lamborghini, of course! One of the many cars owned by KL Rahul is a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, which is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 that makes 602bhp and 560Nm of torque with the help of a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Aston Martin DB11

Aston Martins are rare in India when compared to Porsches and Ferraris. KL Rahul is a proud owner of an Aston Martin DB11, a model that only a few own in India. The Aston Martin DB11 is powered by a 5.2-litre V12 that makes 503bhp and 675Nm of torque via an 8-speed DCT gearbox.

Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG

Up next in KL Rahul’s car collection is the famous Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG, which was one of his first cars. The German performance sedan comes with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine that makes 385bhp and 520Nm of torque with the help of a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The sedan can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 4.7 seconds and go on to reach a top speed of 250kmph.

Range Rover Velar

Moving on to SUVs now, the first up on the list is the Range Rover Velar, an SUV that is popular globally. Now, the particular version of the Velar Rahul owns is a slight debate, however, it is believed that the cricketer owns the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 version, which makes 543bhp and 680Nm of torque with the help of an 8-speed gearbox.

BMW X5

The final car on Rahul’s list is the BMW X5, again a popular SUV globally. The BMW X5 owned by KL Rahul is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that makes over 300bhp mated to an 8-speed gearbox.