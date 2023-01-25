Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul’s wedding images took the internet by storm. Let’s check out this newlyweds’ fancy car collection which includes the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, Audi Q7, etc.

The internet is going gaga over the adorable pictures of newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul. Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and the Indian cricket team’s vice-captain, KL Rahul, recently tied the knot. It’s worth mentioning that Athiya’s father Sunil Shetty is a big fan of muscular SUVs and his daughter and son-in-law also have an impressive garage. Here, we have listed the car collection of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty.

KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty car collection:

Lamborghini Huracan Spyder

Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is the most expensive car in this power couple’s garage. The Huracan Spyder is a two-seater convertible sports car that boasts a price tag of up to Rs 4.10 crore, ex-showroom. It is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine that churns out 630 bhp and 600 Nm of torque. This supercar can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds.

Audi Q7

Athiya Shetty recently bought a new Audi Q7 SUV worth Rs 80 lakh, ex-showroom. Powering the Audi Q7 is a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol motor that develops 340 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed AT. Even KL Rahul loves driving Audi cars and he once shared his image of driving an Audi R8 on the BIC.

BMW X7

KL Rahul is often seen flaunting his flagship BMW SUV on social media platforms. The cricketer owns a pre-facelift version of the BMW X7. BMW India recently launched the updated X7 and it is powered by a 376 bhp 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine and a 335 bhp 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel engine. The X7 is priced from Rs 1.22 crore, ex-showroom.

Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43 is another interesting car that was once a part of KL Rahul’s garage. He bought it in 2017 and took the delivery while recovering from an injury. Its images went viral on the internet. The AMG C 43 was priced at Rs 74.35 lakh, ex-showroom, back then and it was powered by a 357 bhp 3.0-litre V6 motor.

Ford EcoSport

Next, we have the humble Ford EcoSport which Athiya Shetty used for her intra-city commutes in Mumbai. It is a zippy sub-compact SUV and is owned by some other Bollywood stars as well. The Ford EcoSport is no longer on sale as the company ceased its manufacturing operations in the Indian market.

Range Rover Velar

KL Rahul owns the latest version of the Land Rover Range Rover Velar that retails in India from Rs 89.41 lakh, ex-showroom. The Range Rover Velar is offered with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel mill, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Finally, the last car on this list is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Athiya Shetty is often snapped being driven around in this flagship luxury sedan. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is one of the most popular cars among Bollywood stars. It is currently priced from Rs 1.65 crore, ex-showroom. Previously, she also owned a Jaguar XJL.

