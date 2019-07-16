Kia Seltos on-road price expectation: Bookings commence from today

Kia Seltos compact SUV is going to launch in India on the 22nd of August this year. Official bookings of the same commence from today at a token amount of Rs 25,000. Customers can book the Seltos at any of the 265 dealerships which the company has set up across 160 cities in India. In addition to this, one can also book this SUV at Kia's official website. The Seltos is based on the same platform as that of the Hyundai Creta. However, it is going to be slightly bigger in comparison. Not only this, but it is going to have more features with better quality interiors.

As a result of this, we expect the Kia Seltos price in India to fall somewhere in-between the range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). Talking about the on-road price of the Kia Seltos, expect the same to range from Rs 12.20 lakh to Rs 19.7 lakh. These prices will put this vehicle right in the middle of the compact SUV segment. Its competition, in addition to the Hyundai Creta, will include the likes of Tata Harrier, MG Hector as well as the base variants of the Jeep Compass.

The Kia Seltos will be available in two trim levels. These will be the GT Line and Tech Line. The engine line-up of the Kia Seltos will include three options. The list includes 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol, 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter automatic, a CVT automatic and a 7-speed DCT automatic. Kia is going to launch all these engines in BS-VI configuration.

The Kia Seltos is going to be a feature-loaded vehicle. On the outside, it will get LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED tail-lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels among others. On the inside, the Seltos comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a head-up display, power-adjustable driver's seat, 60:40 split rear seats, automatic climate control, 8-speaker Bose sound system, 360-degree surround view camera among others.